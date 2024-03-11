How you should invest that loan for best results

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanians have been advised to channel their loans towards established businesses instead of initiating ventures that may struggle to survive, potentially leading to repayment difficulties.

Self-Microfinance Fund chief executive Mudith Cheyo said many Tanzanians lack financial literacy, resulting in poor decisions after securing loans.

“Many low-income citizens are involved in informal businesses like street vending, which presents challenges in extending loans to them,” he said.

Mr Cheyo made the remarks while briefing editors about the Self-Microfinance Fund, a government institution under the Finance ministry that is tasked with issuing loans primarily to low-income citizens and facilitating their engagement in productive activities to boost their incomes and alleviate poverty.

The fund, operational since July 1, 2015, succeeded the government initiative known as the Small Entrepreneurs Loan Facility (SELF Project), which existed from 1999/2000 to 2014/15.

Despite the fund’s efforts, a significant portion of Tanzanians still lack a culture of borrowing and repaying their loans in a timely manner, Mr Cheyo said.

“From our inception up to December 2023 we experienced non-performing loan rates of between seven and ten percent,” he stated.

The Bank of Tanzania recommends that NPLs should not exceed five percent of total gross loans.

The fund has disbursed loans totalling Sh324.5 billion to 314,055 beneficiaries, with 53 percent them being women, in 30 regions across mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

“We’ve enhanced access to credit services for low and middle-income individuals, achieving financial inclusion while ensuring the fund remains profitable,”Mr Cheyo added.

To execute its mandate effectively, the fund has outlined three main goals in its strategic plan – deepening outreach, increasing efficiency, and ensuring financial sustainability.

Strategies include expanding loan provision, leveraging technology and promoting profitable operations.

The fund offers loans through two methods – wholesale lending to small financial institutions and direct lending to beneficiaries. Financial education and capacity-building training are integral components of their services.

“We advocate disaster preparedness through insurance and we provide loans to small financial institutions (Saccos) targeting business and agricultural beneficiaries,” Mr Cheyo said.

According to him, annual interest rates for loans range from 15 to 22 percent, catering for small and medium-sized enterprises, smallholders and other targeted groups.

Mr Cheyo said they issue loans to Saccos that target business and agricultural beneficiaries. Interest rates for these loans range from 16 to 18 percent annually.

Additionally, the SELF Fund supports job creation, having facilitated 37,024 jobs in 2023, while also providing financial education to 1,519 borrowers during the same period.

“The fund remains committed to empowering Tanzanians through access to finance, promoting sustainable businesses and fostering economic growth,” Mr Cheyo said.

Available data shows that more than 95 percent of businesses in Tanzania fall under the SMEs category.