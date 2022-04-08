Huawei, CRASA to boost digital transformation in Africa

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

In order to boost digital transformation in Africa, Huawei has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Communications Regulators’ Association of Southern Africa (CRASA).



The MoU signed by CRASA Executive Secretary Ms Bridget Linzie and the Director of ICT Strategy and Policy Department of Huawei Southern Africa Region, Mr Yang Hongjie during the CRASA 11th annual general meeting attended by delegates from all 13 member countries in Luanda Angola.



Under the agreement, both parties intend to exchange information and ideas on ICT policies and regulations, undertake joint research on network security, data protection, digital inclusion policies and emerging technologies like 5G, and organize capacity building activities through meetings, workshops and trainings.



“I appreciate the efforts that Huawei has been taking in introducing the most innovative ICT technologies to SADC in the past years, and sharing their tremendous global experience and know-how in contributing to the development of the region. We will deepen cooperation with Huawei to further accelerate digital transformation for inclusive growth in the region,” said Ms Bridget Linzie.



Africa's digital transformation accelerated dramatically during the pandemic and is expected to continue growing in the post pandemic era, with ICT infrastructure and services becoming increasingly indispensable for the growth of industry and for individuals’ personal life.



“I am happy that CRASA will have Huawei as a strategic partner to shape the ICT future of the region by providing support in connecting the unconnected and to bridge the region’s digital divide. In this era of digital economy, it is extremely important to put in place an enabling environment to harness new technologies like 5G to drive social economic development and enhance cyber security and data protection. CRASA is looking forward to a fruitful cooperation with Huawei in these specialist areas.” Said Mr Alfred Marisa, representing the chairperson of CRASA.



“Huawei is glad to have the privilege to partner with CRASA to accelerate the ICT development in the region. We have been working with important stakeholders in our industry to build a healthy ecosystem to realize our vision of bringing digital to every person, home and organization to build a better-connected and intelligent world,” said Mr Yang Chen, Vice President of Huawei Southern Africa Region, “We believe that with our combined efforts between Huawei and CRASA, more people will be able to benefit from the growth catalyzed by ICT development.”



Entering Africa in 1998, Huawei has been partnering with local operators and partners in providing innovative ICT solutions and services to 1.1 billion people in the region.