Dar es Salaam. South Korean machinery brand Hyundai is seeking to expand its presence in Tanzania’s construction equipment market, targeting mining, infrastructure, and agricultural businesses by expanding its distribution network next year.

Mobikey Truck and Bus, which distributes Hyundai construction equipment in Tanzania, plans to extend its operations to Kahama, Songwe and Arusha, areas with significant commercial activities in mining, construction and agriculture.

The expansion comes as demand for heavy equipment across productive sectors creates opportunities for machinery distributors, although acquisition costs, access to financing and equipment maintenance remain important considerations for businesses.

The company's Managing Director, Pedro Moreirra, said the expansion was informed by business opportunities in the country's growing infrastructure and productive sectors.

He said Mobikey already has agricultural equipment operations in the targeted areas and intends to use its existing business network to extend construction machinery services.

Mr Moreirra said purchasing machinery was only part of the investment, noting that access to spare parts and technical support was equally important in keeping equipment operational and minimizing business interruptions.

"When you buy a machine, you are investing in your business. You need reliable equipment that increases productivity and the assurance that you have the support you deserve behind you," he said.

Mobikey started operating in Tanzania in 2018 and represents international brands including MAN, Foton, Doosan and Hyundai.

During the event, Hyundai Construction Equipment Sales Manager, Felician Maguru, said the machinery could be used across several sectors, including road and building construction, water drainage works, agriculture and environmental sanitation.

“Backhoe loader as an example of equipment designed to perform different tasks, with two buckets serving separate functions.”

The front bucket has a capacity of one cubic meter and is used for scooping and loading materials, while the rear bucket has a capacity of 0.22 cubic meters and is designed for excavation.

Financing emerged as another important issue during the event, with representatives of CRDB and NMB outlining credit arrangements available to businesses seeking to acquire machinery.

NMB representative Joha Thabit said the bank finances machinery purchases through arrangements under which customers contribute between 20 and 30 per cent of the equipment's cost, while the bank covers the remaining amount.

She said repayment periods range from one to six years, with customers granted a grace period of between three and six months before repayments begin.