Representatives from various financial institutions, including CRDB Bank, NMB Bank and other commercial partners, witness the launch of a new Hyundai Backhoe Loader by Mobikey Truck and Bus in Dar es Salaam over the weekend. The launch aimed to showcase new construction equipment technologies and highlight financing and credit facilities that will enable customers to acquire the machines and grow their businesses. PHOTO | SAID POWA
By
Rosemary Mirondo
Business Reporter
Mwananchi Communications Ltd