IGP Sirro reiterates Police, TCRA collaborations

By Muyonga Jumanne More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Simon Sirro has on Sunday, July 10, 2022, reiterated the commitment of the Police Force to collaborate with the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) in assuring safety to users of telecommunications services.

IGP Sirro made the remarks during the ongoing 46th edition of the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) taking place on the Sabasaba Ground located along the Kilwa Road in the city.

Speaking after visiting the TCRA pavilion, he said nobody can commit cybercrime and walk free undetected.

"I strongly urge my fellow Tanzanians to refrain from crimes committed online, because you will definitely be identified and arrested. Finally, you will place your families in trouble,” he said.

He called on TCRA to increase education to users of telecommunication service in order to reduced incidents of cybercrime.

"There are people committing online crimes out of ignorance, therefore education provision is of paramount importance,” stressed the IGP.

Earlier, TCRA senior communications and public relations officer, Mr Semu Mwakyanjala assured the country’s law enforcement boss that the authority continues with the obligation to provide education to the public on the safe use of telecommunications services.

According to him, users of telecommunication services have been given a special number for reporting online crimes and insults as well as verifying mobile numbers through their National Identity (ID) cards numbers.

"Once a number allegedly accused for sending abusive message or call is forwarded to number 15040 collectively managed by the Police and TCRA we easily trace the suspect. In this way, we have managed to reduce such incidents,” he told the IGP.

According to him, users of telecommunication services should verify their mobile phone numbers by dialing *106# in order to remain secure, insisting that users can delete doubtful numbers appeared to have been registered using his/her ID.