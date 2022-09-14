Igunga DED killed in road accident

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Tabora. The Igunga Districtl executive director , Fatma Latu, has died in a car accident which occurred today, in Inyala Mbeya region.

She was travelling from meeting of the Tanzania Local Government Association (ALAT) in Mbeya.

Speaking to The Citizen, the Chairman of the Igunga District Council, Lucas Bugota confirmed the death saying they were on a trip but in different cars.

"I am heading there because they were behind us,” he said

One of the employees of the Igunga district council, who preferred anonymity, also confirmed that they had received the sad news.



