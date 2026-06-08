Improved sesame seeds revive farmer's dream of educating daughter

Masasi. Six months ago, Mr Abdeleheman Saidi feared he would never be able to send his daughter, Safina, to college.

Today, as he walks through his five-acre family farm in Mipande Village, Masasi District, he is optimistic that a bumper sesame harvest will finally enable his daughter to pursue her dream of becoming an accountant.

Mr Saidi is among more than 9,000 farmers in southern Tanzania who received improved sesame seeds distributed by the Cereals and Other Produce Regulatory Authority (COPRA) as part of efforts to boost productivity and improve farmers' incomes.

The initiative saw COPRA distribute 13 tonnes of improved sesame seeds to farmers in Lindi, Mtwara and Ruvuma regions. Beneficiaries were selected from farmers who sold their produce through the digital auction system during the 2024/25 agricultural season.

The programme was accompanied by training on good agronomic practices aimed at helping farmers maximise yields and improve crop quality.

For Mr Saidi, the support has brought renewed hope to his family.

His daughter Safina, the only girl among five children, was selected to join the Tanzania Institute of Accountancy (TIA) after completing Form Four in 2024. However, financial constraints prevented her from enrolling.

"I was heartbroken when I failed to take my daughter to college last year because of low yields caused by poor-quality seeds," said Mr Saidi.

"After receiving the improved seeds, the crop has performed very well. The harvest looks promising and I am confident that when I take my produce to the auction, I will earn enough to pay for my daughter's education."

Mr Saidi expects to harvest up to two tonnes of sesame from four acres this season, a significant increase compared to the previous season when he harvested only 439 kilogrammes from one acre.

Safina said the entire family had worked hard to ensure the farm succeeded and expressed gratitude for the support received through the programme.

"I thank COPRA for providing us with these improved seeds. They have given us hope," she said.

"I would like to see the programme expanded so that more farmers can benefit. Higher productivity means higher incomes and better opportunities for families like ours," she said.

Speaking during the distribution of the seeds six months ago, COPRA Director General Ms Irene Mlola said the initiative formed part of broader efforts to strengthen agricultural productivity and improve farmers' livelihoods.

She noted that collaboration between government institutions, regional administrations, local government authorities, agricultural extension officers and farmers had been instrumental in the programme's success.