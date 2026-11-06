Industrial drive hinges on skilled workforce: Experts

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s ambition to build a skilled workforce for its industrial transformation faces a critical test of ensuring that vocational and technical education produces graduates with the practical, digital and entrepreneurial skills employers need.

The concerns were raised yesterday during the TVET@Work Project Dissemination Workshop and Final Seminar, where experts highlighted persistent weaknesses in Tanzania’s technical and vocational education system.

They said the country must invest more in qualified instructors and adequate training facilities if it is to produce the skilled workforce needed to drive national development.

Through the project, the experts have developed guidelines aimed at strengthening links between training institutions and industry, ensuring that training responds to employers’ needs.

However, they stressed that the guidelines will only make a difference if they are effectively implemented, adequately funded and owned by national institutions.

Implemented by six partners; HakiElimu, the Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA), Karume Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), Häme University of Applied Sciences (HAMK), 3DBear and Centro San Viator, the project sought to address some of the weaknesses through stronger teacher capacity, digital learning and cooperation between training institutions and industry.

The project’s results highlight the task ahead with the Tanzania Development Vision 2050 placing human capital, technology and innovation at the heart of the country’s ambition to become a competitive, high-income economy.

Experts believe that the ambition will be difficult to achieve if training institutions continue to struggle with inadequate workshops, outdated machines, shortages of qualified instructors and weak links with employers.

Speaking at the project’s final seminar, Irene Kanyankole, who delivered opening remarks on behalf of HakiElimu’s Executive Director, said young people needed more than certificates.

“They need practical skills, confidence, adaptability, ability to create opportunities, contribute to the workplace and participate responsibly in society,” she said. The project has therefore focused on instructor development, digital teaching methods, entrepreneurship education, industrial attachments, industry collaboration and civic engagement.

Its central outcome is a set of guidelines and a toolkit intended to strengthen cooperation between training institutions and employers, with the aim of wider national adoption.

The government’s Education Sector Development Plan (2025/26–2029/30) identifies the challenges as persistent weaknesses.

It notes that many institutions lack the equipment and materials needed for practical learning, while some instructors do not have both the teaching skills and industry experience required to prepare learners for the workplace.

The minister for Education, Prof Adolf Mkenda reported in January that enrolment in vocational education and training institutions had risen from 344,815 in 2021 to 446,252 in 2025, a 29.4 percent increase.

The number of colleges also grew from 662 in 2020 to 860 in 2024.

But, experts argue, more students and institutions do not automatically translate into a better-skilled workforce. The Education Sector Development Plan warns that skills taught in some institutions do not match employers’ requirements.

It also identifies limited infrastructure and outdated equipment as barriers to hands-on training.

KIST’s Dr Zuhura Juma Ali said an assessment conducted across eight zones in Zanzibar, identified gaps in the use of digital technologies, teacher preparedness and gender balance. She argued that institutions must embrace simulations, software and virtual reality while building stronger relationships with industries.

“Even when institutions do not have modern equipment, partnerships with industries through memoranda of understanding can help them access the latest technologies,” she said.

For VETA’s Mainland project coordinator, Mr Audiface Tarimo, the importance of TVET is also reflected in the different levels of skills required to run an economy.

He highlighted the need for artisans and technicians alongside engineers, illustrating this through a workforce pyramid in which one engineer is supported by five technicians and 25 artisans.

“Industries cannot function through engineers alone. They need technicians to operate and maintain machinery, and artisans to build, repair and deliver essential services,” he argued.

Without this wider skills base, investment in infrastructure and industrial projects may not translate into the expected productivity and employment.

HAMK’s overall project lead, Carita Cruz, has stressed that teachers remain central to lasting change and that project resources must continue to be used after funding ends.

The guidelines now seek to make the partnerships more systematic, including through industrial attachments and greater employer involvement in training.

Their approach draws on Finnish experience, where cooperation between vocational institutions and workplaces is an established part of skills development.