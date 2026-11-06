Lissu sentenced to four years in prison for incitement

Industrial drive hinges on skilled workforce: Experts

By  Jacob Mosenda

Senior Journalist with The Citizen

Mwananchi Communications Limitted

What you need to know:

  • Experts say Vision2050 will be difficult to achieve if training institutions continue to struggle with inadequate workshops, outdated machines, shortages of qualified instructors and weak links with employers

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