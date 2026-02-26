Inside Cardinal Pengo’s early life: Sister speaks out

Dar es Salaam. In the history of the Catholic Church in Tanzania, the name of Polycarp Cardinal Pengo carries immense spiritual weight; yet behind his cardinal robes lies the story of a family that nurtured him and witnessed his rise in church service.

Until his retirement, Cardinal Pengo served the Church for a total of 54 years as a priest, including 42 years in episcopal roles and 27 years as a cardinal.

Cardinal Pengo passed away on Thursday, February 19, 2026, while receiving treatment at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) in Dar es Salaam.

From the family home to the altar, Cardinal Pengo’s journey is not only one of church leadership but also of upbringing, values, and a lasting spiritual legacy.

Reflecting on Cardinal Pengo’s spiritual path, his sister, Ms Helena Pengo, said her brother’s discipline and quiet nature were evident in childhood, noting how he vowed to become a bishop.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, during an exclusive interview at her home in Temeke, Dar es Salaam, on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, where the family continues to mourn, Ms Pengo said her brother was the only child never physically disciplined by their parents.

“He was obedient and hated lies. He became very angry when he discovered deception. That was his nature. Parents found it difficult to punish him for any wrongdoing. The rest of us were disciplined, but not him,” she said.

Recalling how his faith developed and inspired the vow to become a bishop, Ms Pengo said that as a child, Cardinal Pengo would accompany their mother to church and told her he wished to become a bishop.

“This happened after hearing a church announcement about Bishop Polycarp Nahimidiwe’s celebration. The announcement inspired him, and since he was also named Polycarp, he said he too wanted to be a bishop,” she said.

She added that in making that vow, their mother told him he could not become a bishop without first being a priest, but he insisted he would be only a bishop.

“Mother smiled and said, ‘We shall see.’ After completing fourth grade, he joined the seminary, and that is where his spiritual journey began,” she said.

Ms Pengo noted that among their nine children, Polycarp (Cardinal Pengo) was the only one not physically disciplined.

“He was obedient, quiet, and truthful. If he discovered someone had deceived him, he became very angry. Even when we erred, our father often believed he did not, and that was usually the case,” she said.

She highlighted the dedication of their eldest sister, Mwamkodula Pengo, who was entrusted with educating the five younger siblings, including Cardinal Pengo.

“Our father was not highly educated, but he sent our eldest sister to school until she became a teacher. He then said she would not marry until she had taught us younger ones,” said Ms Pengo.

“Polycarp (Cardinal Pengo), I (Helena), and our siblings Modesti and Gasper were taught by her. She assumed the father’s responsibilities. Our brother greatly respected and valued that,” said Ms Pengo, the eighth of nine children.

Cardinal Pengo, the sixth born, was described as calm and non-confrontational, in contrast to the more mischievous seventh sibling.

“In the village, going to the farm, he would guide us. Many children lie, but not him. If it was black, he said black; if white, he said white. He was a person of strong principles,” she said.

Regarding his spiritual life, she said his upbringing of silence, attentiveness, and love shaped his faith.

She added that he never allowed the family to advise him on church matters, insisting such decisions were for church advisers alone.

“He completely disliked interference in church affairs. At times, this caused challenges, but that was his stance. Some in society disapproved, but that was his truth,” she said.

Outside his spiritual duties, Cardinal Pengo enjoyed playing the piano and singing, and was regarded as a musician.

Funeral arrangements

This reporter visited the site where Cardinal Pengo will be buried on Saturday, February 28, 2026, as announced by the Archbishop of the Dar es Salaam Archdiocese, Jude Thadaeus Ruwa’ichi.

Cardinal Pengo will be buried on Saturday, February 28, at the Pilgrimage Centre in Pugu, a site he personally prepared years ago and wished to be his resting place.

His body will be interred within the church used for pilgrim masses at the centre, opened on July 7, 1995, which Cardinal Pengo is credited with founding.

His funeral mass will be held at the site on Saturday, starting at 10:00 a.m.

According to Archbishop Ruwa’ichi, on Friday, February 27, the late Cardinal’s body will be transported from Lugalo to St Joseph Cathedral from 9:00 a.m., allowing the faithful to pay final respects.

“The funeral mass will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by final respects until 4:00 p.m., then another mass. The body will remain in the church for vigil prayers for those wishing to pray and sing,” said Archbishop Ruwa’ichi.

He added that at the wee hours of Saturday, February 28, the body will leave St Joseph Cathedral for Pugu, where the burial mass will commence at 10:00 a.m.