Inside the life of only Tanzanian woman practicing nuclear medicine

Dar es Salaam. The only woman practicing nuclear medicine in Tanzania, Dr Tausi Maftah, has challenged and encouraged girl students to pursue science in their career paths.

Dr Maftah, who is the section head of the Nuclear Medicine at the Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI), shared her life journey in science during an exclusive interview with The Citizen recently.

She was interviewed after scooping a Woman in Science Award from the Ladies in Islam organisation, which is a local non-governmental organisation, in recognition of her contribution towards improving the lives of Tanzanians through her profession.

Dr Maftah observes that currently, there are two women nuclear science specialists in Tanzania, but she remains the only practicing professional.

“Dr Agatha Katua is another professional, but she isn’t practicing the profession. Having been employed with the Tanzania People’s Defence Forces (TPDF) she opted to take administrative roles,” she says during the interview.

She says demand for experts in the nuclear science profession remains high in Tanzania, especially for women in order to give female patients a wider selection of experts who would attend them when attending health facilities for treatment.

Dr Maftah says despite the government’s efforts to increase the number experts by taking several youth to train in the profession, yet the need for more women in the profession remains high.

“Schoolgirls should tap the opportunity and fulfil their dreams to become nuclear scientists. They should do away with rumours that they will not raise children and die young because all the necessary and important safety precautionary measures are well taught during trainings,” she says.

According to her, it is only in Tanzania where the number of women in the profession is low as compared to developed countries where the number is high.

“Female intending to go for science studies should make full dedication, concentration and commitment in the studies in order to excel,” Dr Maftah says, admitting that science subjects are tough.

“Privileges female students are getting today were not there during our days. Digital era enables them to seek and access enough skills through search engines like Google. Also, there is a large number of successful women today than in those days,” she adds, calling the youngsters to be disciplined, focused and principled to emerge successful.

Becoming a nuclear expert

Dr Maftah secured a job with the ORCI’s Oncology department where she worked between 2006 and 2007 when she shifted to the Nuclear Medicine department.

Her employment at the facility came after completing her undergraduate studies -- medicine degree (MD) at the University of Dar es Salaam- Muhimbili University, College of Health and Allied Science (Muhas) pursued between 1999 and 2004.

She then worked on internship at the Muhimbili National and Referral Hospital between 2004 and 2006.

“Between February 2012 and February 2016, I pursued Master’s degree in Nuclear Medicine at the College of Medicine South Africa (CMSA),” she says.

Dr Maftah says she pursued the course after attaining the fellowship of college of nuclear physician (FCNP) offered under the collaboration of the Tanzania government and the United Nations (UN) aimed at strengthening treatment to different African countries.

According to her, the course was considered a male profession, hinting that she was the only female student among students from Nigeria, Zambia, Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia with exception to the hosts, South Africa that had several candidates.

“I should thank former ORCI director general Dr Twalib Ngoma for discovering my talent before shifting me to the nuclear department where slowly I started to develop interest in the field,” Dr Maftah reveals.

Furthermore, Dr Maftah says she received further professional training in the US, Austria, Egypt, Ghana and Ethiopia.

How nuclear is used for treatment

She says nuclear is used in different ways including making weapons, generating power, sterilisation and disease diagnosis and treatment.

According to her, radioactive materials used for treatment are manufactured in special nuclear equipment/plant, packaged in special units for treatment of specific diseases.

“In order for a radioactive material to work in a human body, it is mixed with specific chemicals that transfer the radioactive material to a specific body organ for the intended treatment,” she says.

Dr Maftah says chemicals mixed with radioactive materials are specifically made to identify physiology of the human body’s organs like the heart, liver and kidney.

“For instance, prostate or breast cancer usually spreads to other glands and bone marrows. Therefore, such a patient using radioactive materials would require chemicals comprising calcium or phosphate that are the main component of the bones,” she says.

“When the mixture is given to a patient, it will be taken to the exact patient’s affected area. Through monitoring, we see what is happening,” adds the expert.

Furthermore, she says the expertise relies on understanding the human organs, formations, functioning and chemicals they produce, hence enabling experts to properly choose appropriate radioactive material and chemicals for the target area.

“For example, prostate cancer produces chemicals known as Prostate Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA). Therefore, experts will mix it with Luticium-177 PSMA before providing it to a patient for treatment,” she says.

Woman in Science Award

The Ladies in Islam non-governmental organisation started to develop interest of recognising the women in different professions during this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD).

But, this year a Parliamentary Committee on Social Services and Community Development Committee visited the OCRI twice on March 2021 and February 2022 respectively.

“It was during the visit to inspect development of the the Pistron Emission Tomography (PET)/Computerised Tomography (CT) project, the IWD knew that I was the one supervising the project,” Dr Maftah expounds further.

“Ladies in Islam institution developed interest on me and involved me in the women in science competition that was on the plans,” she says.

“One day, they called me and asked for my curriculum vitae. And, after their short listing, I was informed that I have sailed through to the final stage where the public will vote for all competitors,” Dr Maftah adds.

Dr Maftah, who was involved as a woman from the rare profession emerged victorious during the voting process that was concluded on March 27, 2022, beating five other candidates.

She was awarded on April 16, 2022 during an event that took place at the Julius Nyerere International Conference Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam.

Challenges

Dr Maftah says having an expertise, but failing to use it for the benefit of citizens due to lack of equipment was a major challenge that has been hurting her.

“Likewise, seeing patients arriving late for diagnosis at the hospital is another challenge. This is because cancer is curable if a patient commences prompt treatment after early diagnosis,” she says.

“I would like people to know that they are not supposed to come for treatment when they are in the advanced stages. It subjects experts to pain when we see patients dying. The pain comes from the dying patients, family members, relatives and friends,” she adds.

Who is Dr Maftah

She is a scientist and mother aged 46, with origins spread across Kigoma, Tabora and Tanga regions in Tanzania.

She is a daughter from a family of 10 children of Mr Kassim Maftah and Ms Mwajuma Mahamba.

Dr Maftah is married to Mr Abdillah Kombo and together they are blessed with two children--Atyatul-Hyii Kombo (daughter) and Murtala Kombo (son).

She holds board membership at the Dar es Salaam University College of Education (DUCE), Chang’ombe Secondary School and Yemen Schools.

She spends her leisure time for travelling, outdoor visits, admiring nature in areas like beaches, the mountains and secluded areas.

“I usually choose one place to visit every holiday. I go outdoors at nearby places every weekends. I love playing with kids,” Dr Maftah concludes.