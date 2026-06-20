Insure your farm investments, Tira and NIC urge farmers

Dodoma. The Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (Tira) and the National Insurance Corporation (NIC) have urged farmers, livestock keepers, fishers and forestry investors to take up agricultural insurance to protect themselves against losses caused by various disasters affecting their businesses.

The call comes as agriculture, livestock and fisheries continue to face numerous challenges, including drought, floods, excessive rainfall, crop and livestock diseases, fish diseases, forest fires and theft of production assets.

Speaking to The Citizen during the ongoing Public Service Week exhibitions at Chinangali Park in Dodoma on June 19, 2026, Tira Insurance Fraud Examiner Okoka Mgavilenzi said the agricultural sector remains the backbone of the national economy and requires protection against risks that could undermine citizens’ investments.

“Anyone investing in agriculture, livestock keeping or fishing expects to make a profit. However, when disasters occur, they can wipe out an entire investment. That is why we continue to emphasise the importance of insurance so that investors can be compensated promptly and fairly whenever losses occur,” he said.

Mr Mgavilenzi said Tira has ensured the availability of insurance companies offering agricultural insurance services across the country. The authority has also registered an Agricultural Insurance Consortium comprising several insurers to strengthen financial and technical capacity in responding to major disasters.

According to him, agricultural insurance is offered at affordable rates and helps many farmers who rely on bank and financial institution loans avoid financial difficulties following disasters.

“If you are insured, a loss is almost as though it never happened because compensation restores you to the position you were in before the disaster. This helps prevent debt, family disputes and stress associated with significant financial losses,” he said.

He noted that although the Government operates a disaster relief fund to support victims of calamities, citizens should take proactive measures by obtaining insurance to guarantee compensation based on the actual losses incurred.

“We should not wait until disaster strikes before taking action. Taking out insurance early ensures protection and compensation whenever unforeseen events occur,” he said.

Mr Mgavilenzi cited tobacco farmers in Tabora Region who received more than Sh3 billion in compensation after their crops were affected by disasters, adding that there have been no major complaints regarding unpaid agricultural insurance claims.

For his part, NIC Insurance Officer Amani Mollel said the corporation continues to educate the public on the importance of agricultural insurance in safeguarding investments against the effects of climate change and other natural disasters.

He said crop insurance guarantees compensation when crops are damaged by drought, floods or excessive rainfall, enabling farmers to resume production without suffering major financial setbacks.

“Agricultural insurance protects farmers against various climate-related disasters. If crops are affected by drought or excessive rainfall, insurance helps restore farmers to their normal production levels,” said Mr Mollel.

He added that the service is also available to livestock keepers, providing protection against losses resulting from disease outbreaks or livestock deaths.

“When livestock owners take out insurance, they are assured of compensation if their animals are affected by disease or other disasters that result in losses. This allows them to continue their activities without economic disruption,” he said.

Mr Mollel further noted that agricultural insurance improves farmers’ and livestock keepers’ access to credit, as financial institutions view insured investments as less vulnerable to risk.

He said the Government is continuing to strengthen agricultural insurance systems to reach more farmers, a move aimed at enhancing the resilience of a sector that supports the livelihoods of the majority of Tanzanians.