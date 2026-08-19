AI, changing habits reshape online media

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s online media landscape is undergoing a shift, with the number of licensed online content aggregators, weblogs, online television stations and cable television operators declining between March and June 2026 despite continued growth in internet use.

The latest communications sector statistics from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) show that online content aggregators fell to five in June from six in March, while weblogs declined to 66 from 74.

Online television stations dropped to 210 from 221, and cable television operators decreased to 49 from 51. Online radio stations were the exception, increasing to 12 from 10 during the same period.

The decline comes as digital media organisations contend with changing audience habits, increasing competition and the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools that can deliver information directly to users.

However, TCRA said the quarterly decline in some categories should not be interpreted as a contraction of the country’s digital economy.

Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology lecturer in Wireless and Mobile Communication Ally Jumanne said AI was changing how audiences searched for and consumed information.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mr Jumanne said AI applications could reduce the need for some users to visit individual websites or blogs because they could obtain information through AI-powered tools.

“We are moving into a world where people may stop thinking as much because AI tools can provide information for them. Someone looking for a particular story can use an AI application and get the information,” he said.

He said the development should encourage media organisations and content creators to focus on producing original, accurate and valuable content rather than competing solely on the volume of information published online.

“The emergence of AI tools means we are being forced to adapt. We have to think carefully about how we use these technologies so that we can produce better and more valuable content,” he said.

TCRA head of Communications and Public Relations Rolf Kibaja said the decline in some categories did not necessarily indicate weakening demand for digital services.

He pointed to changes to the Online Content Regulations in July 2026, which reduced regulatory fees for online content services by 90 percent.

The licence fee for online content aggregators was cut from Sh1 million to Sh100,000, while that for ordinary online content providers fell from Sh500,000 to Sh50,000.

“A drop in the number of licensed services in one category within a single quarter is therefore not evidence that the digital economy is shrinking,” Mr Kibaja said.

He said the lower fees were intended to reduce financial barriers to entry and encourage new players, innovation and investment in the sector.

TCRA also urged operators to comply with regulatory requirements, uphold professional and ethical standards, protect consumers and invest in their technical and professional capacity.

Mr Kibaja said operators should view Tanzania’s growing digital population as an opportunity and focus on quality, innovation, sustainability and audience needs.

The authority also encouraged online media businesses to diversify their revenue streams through advertising, subscriptions, partnerships, branded content and other digital business models.

Mr Kibaja said the growing number of smartphone users and rising data traffic offered opportunities for operators to develop content tailored to mobile audiences, including short-form video, podcasts, live streaming and interactive content.

He said the reduction in licensing and application fees, combined with the digitisation of the licensing process, would make it easier for new operators to enter the market.

“Anyone wishing to provide digital content services can conveniently apply for a licence through the Authority’s website,” he said.