Investigation into foreign traders in Kariakoo nears completion

Dar es Salaam. The committee formed by the minister of Industry and Trade, Dr Selemani Jafo, to investigate the influx of foreign traders in the Kariakoo area has made significant progress, completing 50 percent of its investigation.

The committee has promised to submit its report by March 2. On February 2, Dr Jafo formed a 15-member committee led by Prof Edda Lwoga, the Rector of the College of Business Education (CBE), to look into the increasing presence of foreign traders in Kariakoo.

The formation of this committee followed a directive from President Samia Suluhu Hassan, issued on January 30, 2025, during a luncheon at the State House in Dar es Salaam for participants involved in the rescue operation after a building collapse in Kariakoo.

Prof Edda Lwoga, the chairperson of the committee, shared that their work officially commenced immediately after the appointment.

The committee has been conducting interviews with traders from various sectors, including petty traders (machinga), electrical appliance vendors, car accessories sellers, cosmetics traders, and others.

“We are continuing to meet with traders in Kariakoo to gather additional information on the challenges posed by foreign traders and to make recommendations on addressing these issues,” said Prof Lwoga.

She further reassured that, with the investigation now at 50 percent, they are on track to meet the 30-day deadline set for the report’s submission.

The committee has also set up a free phone line for citizens to voice their opinions, ensuring the report reflects the views of all relevant stakeholders.

“We encourage citizens across Tanzania to share their opinions,” added Prof Lwoga.

A committee member from the Prime Minister’s Office, Conrad Millinga, emphasised that the committee’s goal is to ensure businesses in Tanzania primarily benefit Tanzanians. He highlighted that while foreign traders are welcome, they must operate by existing laws and regulations.

Chairman of the Kariakoo Traders Association Severini Mushi urged traders to actively participate in the process by sharing their opinions, which will contribute to resolving the challenge.

“By working together, we can help the committee complete its work on time,” he said.

Committee member Ted Sikuluwasha from the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) said that aside from meeting with traders, they will also be interviewing government institutions to gather a comprehensive understanding of the issue. The committee is dedicated to providing the best advice to ensure fair competition between foreign and Tanzanian businesses.

The committee’s secretary, Sempeho Manongi, is the director of Business Development in the ministry of Industry and Trade. Other members include Deputy Commissioner of Police Francis Maro, deputy commissioner of Immigration Kigongo Shile, Director General of TanTrade Latifa Khamis, and Executive Director of the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), Gilead Teri.



