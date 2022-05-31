James Mbatia faction within NCCR now opts for dialogue

By Naomi Achien'g More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The faction of the suspended NCCR Mageuzi national chairman James Mbatia and his vice person (mainland), Ms Angelina Mtahiwa, has opted for a mediation strategy as a way to bring reconciliation within the troubled party.

Mr Mbatia told journalists that the office of the country’s registrar of political parties had invited them for discussions which according to him are at the preliminary level and they prefer not to disclose its content.

“We were summoned by Judge Francis Mutungi, the registrar of political parties, we have had detailed discussions which focused on the country’s democracy… pondering on our present state,” he elaborated.

Adding that: “…we also reflected on where we’re heading as the nation and the kind of Tanzania we want. In fact, our discussions are on its initial level. There are going to be more stages after which the public will be informed accordingly.”

On the other hand, Mr Mbatia sees his party as one, saying: “In NCCR Mageuzi, we have no factions, there are no disputes that are related to the party’s ideology, rules and regulations or anything nationwide.”

He however acknowledged what he termed as ‘personality crashes,’ which according to him, are not the fundamental of NCCR Mageuzi’s ideology.

Therefore, said he: “…these are just ‘challenges’ that have come-up and we are confident that if they are well dealt, then the party will become stronger, hence the nation will positively benefit, and we will update you accordingly.”

Yet in another development, Ms Martha Chiomba, who claims to be NCCR Mageuzi’s legitimate Secretary General, called on Mr Mbatia’s faction to open the office for the execution of day-to-day party activities otherwise legal action is to be taken.

“They have changed all locks to the office, this is against the law, in fact, it is a criminal issue. I am going to formally ask them to return the keys so that the normal day-to-day activities resume,” said Ms Chiomba.

Last week, NCCR- Mageuzi’s NEC suspended its party chairman James Mbatia and vice-chairperson Mainland Angelina Mtahiwa from participating in any party activities until a general meeting is convened due to various allegations.

They also dissolved the party’s Board of Trustees and appointed new members who will be registered in accordance with the procedures, the decisions that were justified by an official statement from Sisty Nyahoza, Assistant Registrar of Political Parties.