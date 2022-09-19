Janabi appointed Executive Director of Muhimbili Hospital

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Professor Mohammed Janabi as Executive Director of Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).



Prof Janabi is replacing Professor Lawrence Maseru who is retiring.



According to a statement released by the Director of Presidential Communications, Zuhura Yunus, on Sunday September 18, the appointment will start with effect from October 2.



Prior to the appointment, Prof Janabi was the Executive Director at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), a position he held from 2016.



Prof Janabi was also the private chief doctor to former president Jakaya Kikwete.



In the latest appointments, Samia has promoted Dr Peter Kisenge to Executive director of JKCI.





Dr Peter Kisenge. PHOTO | FILE



Prior to appointment, Kisenge served as the director of training and research at JKCI.