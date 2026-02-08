Kariakoo Market reopens as Samia orders transparent stall allocation

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has banned political and administrative leaders from controlling trading spaces at Kariakoo Market, directing that the allocation of stalls and shops be handled transparently by the market’s management.

She said the management alone would be responsible for allocating spaces, a move aimed at improving transparency in revenue collection. According to the President, a lack of openness in revenue management was among the factors that contributed to the fire that destroyed the market, as information was often concealed during audits.

President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, cuts the ribbon to mark the launch of the new Kariakoo Central Market in Ilala, Dar es Salaam, on February 8, 2026.

“I want the allocation process to be transparent and free from favouritism. Traders who were operating in the market before the fire should be given priority, while others should be accommodated in accordance with established procedures. Regional and Ilala District leaders should not be involved in the allocation process; the market management should handle this responsibility,” she said.

President Hassan made the remarks yesterday during the official reopening of Kariakoo Market, which had been under reconstruction since a devastating fire in 2021 that displaced thousands of small traders. They were temporarily relocated to other markets, including Kisutu, Machinga Complex and Karume.

The government allocated Sh28 billion for the reconstruction.

She emphasised the need to adopt digital systems in the market’s operations, saying technology would make it easier to track tax compliance. She also directed the management to establish a comprehensive database of traders and activities.

The President said she was impressed by the modern infrastructure, improved security systems and mother-and-child-friendly facilities, including breastfeeding rooms. However, she instructed the management to allocate a special area for childcare services to support women traders.

She said that Kariakoo Market should serve as a model for other markets across the country by upholding discipline, safety and sound management practices.

“For the market to gain trust and become a regional commercial hub, it must guarantee a safe environment for traders, customers and goods through high-standard security measures,” she said.

President Hassan noted that the market is intended to serve not only Tanzanians but also international traders, making product security a top priority. She directed that services such as tax payments and export logistics be simplified and made available within the market, including the presence of international shipping and export agents.

Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila said the resumption of operations at Kariakoo Market would go hand in hand with reopening roads leading into and out of the area to improve security, service delivery and emergency response.

He said many access roads had been blocked by traders operating along the streets, causing congestion and preventing vehicles and emergency services from passing through.

“We have already engaged traders and informed them that all roads within the market area must be opened. I know this may be painful for some, but you cannot build a valuable asset and block its access roads. Diplomacy will be used to ensure compliance without the use of force,” he said.

Mr Chalamila said that the market had previously faced a shortage of commercial spaces, prompting the President to direct the National Housing Corporation (NHC) to implement a public-private partnership model to attract private investment.

He said more than 61 contracts had been signed between NHC and private investors for the demolition and redevelopment of commercial buildings, creating 1,500 business spaces, 700 housing units and other developments valued at more than Sh356 billion.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government Authorities), Prof Riziki Shemdoe, said the government would ensure surrounding roads are opened to improve security and enable 24-hour market operations.

He also revealed that construction of a dedicated hawkers’ market in the Msimbazi River valley had begun to address the growing demand for trading spaces.

Under the second phase of the Dar es Salaam Metropolitan Development Project (DMDP II), a contractor is being sought to build the market alongside protective embankments.

Representing Kariakoo traders, Mr Ramadhani Kakandilo said the market would be managed in accordance with laws and regulations, including timely tax payments.