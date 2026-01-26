Katoro Land Dispute: Inside legislator–investor standoff

Geita. New details have emerged in a Katoro land dispute between the Geita District Council and investor Rashid Kwanzibwa, hired by CCM to build a commercial property.

The dispute arose after the District Council Finance and Economic Committee learned that four government facilities had been demolished in preparation for the project without council authorisation.

The committee visited the site, with Geita Rural MP Joseph Kasheku Musukuma and his Katoro Constituency counterpart Kija Ntemi among the members.

A video that went viral over the weekend showed Mr Musukuma and the investor in a confronting altercation.

Following the footage, on Saturday, January 24, 2026, the Minister of State in the President’s Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PMO-RALG), Prof Riziki Shemdoe, issued a 14-day ultimatum, directing regional authorities to resolve the dispute.

Explaining the matter, Mr Musukuma said the council was concerned that government structures near the project site had been removed without notification.

“The committee’s visit follows repeated threats from the investor to council officials, who claimed to have a valid land agreement,” he said.

“However, our investigation revealed no such contract exists at any level, from the ward office to higher party offices, and the land had traditionally hosted cultural sports activities,” the lawmaker added.

At the centre of the dispute is Katoro Centre Ward Chairperson, Mr Daniel Matondo, who accused Katoro Ward Councillor, Ms Zubeda Hamis, also the investor’s wife, of abusing her position to harass government employees.

The councillor allegedly threatened officials with dismissal and enriched herself through party assets via her husband.

Ms Hamis denied the claims, insisting she had not used her authority to oppress colleagues or government staff.

She said the chairman had long been plotting against her and instructed threatened employees to present public evidence, if available.

However, speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper Mwananchi, Mr Kwanzibwa said that CCM had contracted him to construct a commercial building at the party’s Katoro offices.

He said that while clearing the site, MPs Musukuma and Ntemi, with other committee members, made an impromptu visit.

Upon arrival, Mr Musukuma questioned the legality of his presence at the site, noting that despite his explanation that he had an agreement with CCM, the MP remained unsatisfied.

“He demanded construction permits, which I could not produce because I had just manufactured some bricks. He insisted I provide documents, specifically the contract,” said Mr Kwanzibwa, adding that he asked the MP to contact CCM, the landowners, and decision-makers.

He further alleged that the MP physically assaulted him, claiming that if he was financially threatened, the MP had the means to retaliate.

The investor reported the incident at Katoro Police Station, where he received a PF3 medical form that enabled him to be treated at Katoro Health Centre.

Responding to allegations of demolishing government buildings, Mr Kwanzibwa denied involvement, saying the structures were damaged during the 29 October 2025 riots and worsened by seasonal rainfall.

He said sub-district officers ordered the debris cleared to prevent accidents, and the local chairman and Katoro township director instructed that the roofing sheets be moved for safekeeping.

“The CCM youth, following the district secretary’s instructions, demolished the site and removed the burnt banners along the road,” Kwanzibwa said.