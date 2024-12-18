Kenyan, Chinese among 15 arrested over Tanzania SGR vandalism

Dar es Salaam. At least 15 people have been arrested for allegedly vandalising standard gauge railway (SGR) and electricity infrastructure.

Those arrested include a Chinese national and a Kenyan, according to Railway Police Unit commander Gallus Hyera. Thirteen suspects have already appeared in court.

The suspects allegedly stole more than 14 tonnes of copper cables.

“Criminal activities include the deliberate cutting of copper cables installed along SGR tracks at various locations. The cables are then sold as scrap metal,” Mr Hyera said.

He added that the destruction has been orchestrated by a few “greedy” individuals seeking to make quick money.

The Railway Police Unit, in collaboration with other security organs, conducted operations after gathering intelligence reports.

Mr Hyera noted that investigations into the sabotage revealed that the cables were stolen by individuals who were previously employed as technicians and casual labourers during the construction phase.

He added that scrap metal traders who buy copper cables are fuelling the destruction of SGR and electricity infrastructure.

Some buyers have reportedly placed agents across multiple areas to ensure that they continuously acquire large quantities of copper cables.

Mr Hyera said five suspects were arrested on November 28 in Chalinze, Coast Region, with seven kilogrammes of copper cables.

One of the suspects is an electrician employed by SGR contractor Yapi Merkezi, who allegedly cut copper cables in various locations.

Mr Hyera that in another incident on November 30 at Visiga in Mlandizi, Coast Region, 882.5 kilogrammes of copper cables were seized at the premises of Africa Light Investment Limited, a company owned by Chinese and Kenyan nationals. A scrap metal dealer was also arrested.

On December 2, a search at the same premises led to the discovery of 3,687.8 kilogrammes of copper cables suspected to have been stolen from SGR and electricity projects.

Mr Hyera said on December 4 in Mkuranga, Coast Region, two suspects were arrested with 608.5 kilogrammes of copper power cables, 37.6 kilogrammes of SGR copper cables and 5,517.4 kilogrammes of flat bars that were produced by melting copper cables.

On December 5 in Mwenge, Dar es Salaam, 65.5 kilogrammes of copper cables were seized from a scrap metal dealer.

On the same day and in the same location, two peoples were arrested as they attempted to sell 6.5 kilogrammes of copper cables.

On December 13 in Mkuranga District, the owners of Balochistan Group of Industries were arrested and 73 kilogrammes of copper cables and 19 copper bars weighing 141 kilogrammes were recovered.

A search of the premises also led to the discovery of 426 angle bars weighing 7,728 kilogrammes that were all stolen from SGR and electricity infrastructure.

Mr Hyera said 13 suspects have so far been charged with economic sabotage in Coast and Dar es Salaam regions.

Meanwhile, Tanzania Railways Corporation signal and telecom manager Felix Mutashobya said the theft of cables interferes with signals, which are crucial in smooth train operations.

“This obviously causes delays and erodes public trust in what is supposed to be a safe and efficient system,” he said.