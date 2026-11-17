Dar es Salaam. Stanbic Bank Tanzania will join more than 2,000 delegates from over 50 countries at the seventh Tanzania Mining and Investment Conference (TMIC), as the country seeks to expand local processing of its mineral resources.

The conference, scheduled for November 19 to 21, 2026, at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre, will bring together government leaders, investors and mining companies to discuss opportunities in the sector.

Hosted by the Ministry of Minerals in collaboration with the Tanzania Chamber of Mines, the event will be held under the theme: “Value Added Minerals: The Engine of Industrialisation and Economic Growth”.

Stanbic Bank, a sponsor of the conference, says financing will be critical to expanding domestic mineral processing, including the development of refineries, smelters and processing plants.

“Processing more of our minerals at home is as much a financing task as an engineering one,” said the bank’s Head of Client Coverage, Corporate and Investment Banking, Elias Ngunangwa.

He said the bank would use the conference to engage industry players and explore how it could support projects through financing, partnerships and expertise.

The bank's Vice President for Industrials, Edgar Mwasha, said it had supported Tanzania for more than three decades, with mining forming part of its involvement in the country's economic development.