Maputo. Mozambique's main opposition leader, Venancio Mondlane, went on trial on Tuesday over charges of inciting terrorism and civil disobedience linked to deadly unrest following the disputed 2024 election.

Mondlane has denied the charges, describing the proceedings as politically motivated.

More than 300 people were killed during the post-election protests, according to a civil society monitoring group. The demonstrations were the largest ever held against Frelimo, the ruling party that has been in power since Mozambique gained independence in 1975.

The opposition maintains that President Daniel Chapo and Frelimo won the election through vote-rigging, allegations both have rejected. Western observers said at the time that the election was not free and fair.

Heavy police deployment

Police officers and vehicles were deployed along roads leading to the Supreme Court on Tuesday as the trial began. Proceedings are expected to last several months.

Dozens of Mondlane's supporters gathered outside the court, chanting his name and waving as he arrived.

Mondlane told reporters he was calm and confident, citing the work done by his lawyers.

The court has banned live broadcasts of the proceedings, citing the risk of instability.