Kigoma finally connected to national grid

Dar es Salaam. Residents of Kigoma will start using electricity from the national grid today as President Samia Suluhu Hassan is set to completely switch off the expensive diesel-powered generating plants at Kasulu.

The move, which will save the government Sh22.4 billion of what was being spent in each year on purchasing fuel to feed the generators, assures residents of Kigoma a sustainable source of power to propel economic activities in the region.

Speaking during an event to inaugurate the connection of Kigoma to the national grid yesterday, President Hassan said the move was part of the government’s plan to open up Kigoma’s economy to the rest of the country and facilitate trade interactions with neighbouring countries.

Apart from sharing Kagera, Geita, Katavi and Tabora in Tanzania, Kigoma also shares the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi.

With Lake Tanganyika at its disposal, Kigoma is a famous fishing area while agriculture and beekeeping are also some of the most important economic activities in the region.

During the ongoing official tour of Kigoma, the President had launched a number of power, infrastructure and health projects.

“Due to its position, Kigoma is borders several countries and we want to open it up economically. The region is going to have adequate power supply as we expect six power stations to supply power here,” she said.

During her tour of various regions, the President also launched six power projects, including the 220kV power transmission line from Nyakanazi-Geita, Nyakanazi Rusumo, the Nyakanazi receiving, cooling and distribution centre as well as the main lines to transport electricity to Kigoma Region.

She stated that the government has invested heavily on the infrastructure of the region, with over Sh532 billion being injected into road construction.

Earlier, the minister for Works and Transport, Prof Makame Mbarawa said the launch and completion of the road infrastructure in Kigoma Region would contribute greatly to the economic development of the region.

This, he said, includes a 50-kilometre road linking Kidawe-Kasulu-Kibondo where a total of Sh45 billion will be spent and a 25-kilometre road link between Kibondo and Kigoma Town which will consume a total of Sh31.9 billion.

“We project that these roads would help the people of Kibondo and Kigoma as a whole in transporting their yields to and from the market. It will also boost some economic activities like fishing, agriculture and trade as well as connecting with nearby regions and countries,” he said.

The Regional Commissioner for Kigoma, Mr Thobias Andengenye, said that the region had also overcome a historical challenge of water scarcity at Kibondo district after the government disbursed more than Sh1.834 billion for the purpose.