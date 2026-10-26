Kinondoni leads serious crime statistics in Tanzania as experts call for action









Dar es Salaam. Kinondoni recorded the highest number of serious and minor criminal offences in Tanzania in 2025, prompting experts to call for more jobs, affordable financing and stronger community policing to help address crime.

The Tanzania Police Force’s 2025 Crime Situation Report recorded 46,334 serious offences and 549,215 minor offences nationwide between January and December.

Kinondoni topped the serious-crime list with 3,407 cases, followed by Mara with 2,820, Tanga with 2,508, Kilimanjaro with 2,480 and Pwani with 2,208.

For minor offences, Kinondoni recorded 64,814 cases, followed by Mwanza with 47,781, Temeke with 37,590, Ilala with 34,199 and Morogoro with 29,917.

Serious offences include murder, rape, armed robbery, burglary, vehicle theft, drug-related offences and economic crimes, while minor offences include common assault, threats, fighting and abusive language.

The police identify unemployment, poor economic conditions, income inequality and attempts to acquire wealth illegally among factors contributing to crime.

Business educator Bashiru Lingo said investment in job-creating sectors, including agriculture, small-scale industries, trade and services, could help address some of the underlying challenges.

He called for easier access to affordable loans, financial management training and entrepreneurship education to help young people establish businesses and become self-employed.

Mr Lingo said urban development plans should also account for population growth, employment needs and access to essential services.

Parent Sadsick Mnaina called for stronger community policing, increased patrols in crime-prone areas and support for vulnerable young people and former prisoners to reduce reoffending.

Tanga Regional Police Commander Almachius Mchunguzi said police were working with residents through community policing initiatives, including public education and security groups operating across 125 wards in the region.

He said increased reporting of gender-based violence could reflect both a rise in incidents and greater public awareness of the need to report cases.

The police force is also working with financial institutions to improve access to loans and encourage young people to pursue legitimate economic activities.

Psychologist Samson Lila said crime prevention should include counselling, anger-management education, conflict-resolution skills and rehabilitation programmes.

He stressed that psychological support should be complemented by better access to education, employment and economic opportunities.