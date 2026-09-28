Kioo seeks export markets as production outpaces demand

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s largest container glass manufacturer, Kioo Limited, has expanded production capacity to about 3.5 times domestic demand, making regional export markets critical to utilising the additional capacity.

Kioo General Manager Vineet Verma said the expansion had created an immediate challenge because domestic demand was not growing fast enough to absorb the increased output.

“Exporting is therefore not simply an opportunity for growth but a structural requirement for maintaining economic utilisation of the plant,” he said.

However, the company says high energy costs, limited export support and trade barriers are undermining its competitiveness in regional markets.

Mr Verma said Kioo’s expanded plant could supply all glass containers currently consumed in Tanzania for beer, spirits, soft drinks, water and food packaging, leaving substantial capacity for exports.

Energy costs are a major concern. Kioo says it pays more than twice the natural gas price available to glass manufacturers in Egypt and South Africa, which compete with Tanzanian producers in regional tenders. Electricity tariffs add further pressure to production costs.

The company also says Tanzanian manufacturers lack effective export incentives such as rebates, duty drawbacks and freight support available in some competing markets. Excise-duty treatment on glass containers entering some regional markets further raises the landed cost of Tanzanian products.

Mr Verma said these challenges were significant because regional markets should be the natural destination for production exceeding domestic requirements.

Kioo also wants a broader policy discussion on packaging, particularly for alcoholic beverages. Mr Verma said glass was recyclable and did not leach into its contents, making it suitable for beverage packaging.

The company directly employs more than 900 people and supports an estimated 2,500 additional jobs through cullet collection, transport, warehousing, engineering, packaging and distribution.