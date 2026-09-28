Geay grabs Berlin bronze as Assefa misses record

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Gabriel Gerald Geay secured a podium finish at the Berlin Marathon yesterday, clocking 2:03:59 to finish third as Ethiopia’s Guye Adola claimed his second victory in the German capital.

Geay’s performance put him among the leading marathoners in one of the world’s most competitive races, although the 2:03:59 was outside his Tanzanian record of 2:03:00 set in Valencia in 2022.

The Tanzanian finished behind Adola, who produced a strong late-race performance to win in an unofficial 2:02:50, and compatriot Gemechu Dida Diriba, who was second in 2:03:19. For Geay, the result was nevertheless an important return to the top level after recent challenges in maintaining consistency at major international marathons. His third-place finish also underlined Tanzania’s growing presence in elite marathon racing, particularly against the dominant East African nations of Kenya and Ethiopia.

Adola, 35, relied on experience and endurance to secure the victory.

The Ethiopian remained in contention deep into the race before making his decisive move after 30 kilometres, eventually opening a gap that Diriba and Geay could not close.

The victory was Adola’s second in Berlin after his 2021 triumph. He had also finished runner-up in his marathon debut in Berlin in 2017, when Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge won. His latest success adds to a strong season after he won the Rotterdam Marathon in 2:03:54, demonstrating that he remains capable of competing at the highest level despite being one of the more experienced runners in the field.

For Geay, the challenge now is converting podium finishes into another breakthrough at national-record level. His 2:03:00 remains Tanzania’s benchmark, meaning yesterday’s performance was 59 seconds slower.

The men’s race also highlighted the depth of the field, with the top three all finishing inside 2:04. World record holder Sabastian Sawe was missing because of injury, although he attended the event as a guest of honour.

The women’s race provided the biggest drama of the day.

Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa looked set to attack Ruth Chepngetich’s women’s world record of 2:09:56, set in Chicago in 2024, after establishing a commanding lead and maintaining record pace for most of the race.

Assefa passed halfway in 1:04:57 and remained on schedule deep into the race. But her challenge unravelled in the closing kilometres when she suffered severe leg cramps.

The 29-year-old slowed dramatically before eventually crossing the finish line in 2:11:04. Despite missing the world record, she won comfortably, finishing nearly six minutes ahead of fellow Ethiopian Bedatu Hirpa.

Her time was also faster than her previous Berlin course record of 2:11:53, set in 2023, showing that the race was still a significant performance despite the late collapse.

The conditions appeared favourable compared with last year's race, which was affected by high temperatures.

Organisers moved the start time forward, while Sunday's race featured autumn sunshine and little wind, although temperatures still reached about 19 degrees Celsius.