Lake Tanganyika, Victoria authorities forge pact to protect the great lakes

Kigoma. The Lake Tanganyika Authority (LTA) has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC) to exchange expertise in water resource management, agriculture, and maritime transport.

The partnership, inked on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, aims to harmonise economic activities and improve the livelihoods of communities surrounding the two great lakes.

Speaking shortly after the signing ceremony in Kigoma, LVBC Executive Secretary, Dr Masinde Bwire, said the pact is crucial given the lakes’ roles as major conduits for cargo and regional trade.

“This agreement is a milestone. We must remember that Lake Tanganyika is the world’s second-deepest lake and contains the second-largest volume of fresh water globally. It holds about 17 percent of the world’s available fresh water,” said Dr Bwire.

He added that the lake’s volume, estimated at 18,900 cubic kilometres, is seven times larger than that of Lake Victoria, which contains roughly 2,800 cubic kilometres of fresh water.

Dr Bwire said the collaboration will focus on maritime safety, environmental conservation, and sustainable resource management to secure long-term benefits for the riparian states.

He urged residents to stop polluting the water bodies through waste and harmful human activities.

He also warned that Lake Tanganyika’s ecological recovery is slow, taking nearly 7,000 years, or 70 centuries, for the lake to naturally flush and cleanse itself.

“Both lakes face similar challenges. By joining forces, we can strategically address these hurdles and improve the economic landscape of East and Southern Africa,” added Dr Bwire.

LTA Executive Director, Mr Tusanga Sylvain, said environmental degradation, particularly from plastic waste, remains a pressing threat to Lake Tanganyika.

He stressed that only a unified approach can effectively curb these pollutants while supporting the local economy.

Meanwhile, residents have urged the two bodies to prioritise community education, arguing that involving citizens in conservation is key to achieving lasting results.

“Many people still farm near water sources or engage in illegal fishing and pollution. Without proper education on the importance of these resources for future generations, institutional efforts will be futile,” said Kigoma resident Mr Bahati Samweli.

He insisted that empowering communities to act as the first line of defence would yield the most positive outcomes for the region.