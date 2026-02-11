Legal Affairs minister warns trustees against misuse of public assets

Katavi. Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Dr Juma Zuberi Homera, has directed boards of trustees overseeing non-governmental, religious, sports and other community institutions to avoid misuse of assets and internal conflicts, warning that the government will take legal action against offenders.

Speaking during the opening of a capacity-building meeting organised by the Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (Rita) in Katavi Region, Dr Homera said trustees must manage institutional resources with integrity, accountability and in line with the law.

He said trustees are legally required to discharge their duties under the Trustees’ Incorporation Act, adding that the government would not hesitate to act against those involved in embezzlement, unlawful appropriation of assets or extension of their tenure beyond constitutional limits.

“There are still challenges where some boards fail to fulfil their responsibilities, misuse assets for personal gain, and remain in office beyond their mandate, causing conflicts and breaches of peace,” he said.

Dr Homera urged trustees to submit performance reports through Rita’s digital system and review their constitutions to reflect current operational needs.

The minister said the directive was important because trustees manage assets belonging to members and beneficiaries, and any mismanagement undermines service delivery, fuels disputes and weakens public trust in institutions.

He also directed Rita to speed up legal amendments, improve the eRITA digital system, expand mobile service clinics nationwide and intensify public awareness campaigns on trustees’ legal responsibilities.

Rita chief executive officer Frank Kanyusi said that as of February 10, 2026, a total of 5,211 boards of trustees had been registered nationwide, most of them in social and religious institutions.

He said trustees have the responsibility to safeguard institutional assets and ensure they are used strictly for the purposes set out in their constitutions.