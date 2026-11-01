Lema: Alute and Tundu Lissu court battle never broke their brotherhood

Arusha. Chadema Central Committee member Godbless Lema said one of his most enduring memories of Advocate Alute Mughwai Lissu is how he once faced his younger brother, Tundu Lissu, in court during a 2012 case challenging the revocation of Mr Lema’s parliamentary seat, without allowing their political and professional differences to affect their brotherhood.

Mr Lema said that although he knew several members of the Lissu family, he came to know Mr Alute more closely during the legal battle over the revocation of his parliamentary seat in 2012.

He made the remarks on Sunday, November 1, 2026, while speaking to journalists after visiting Alute’s family and relatives at their home in Arusha to offer his condolences.

“At the time, Mr Alute, together with Mr Akida, represented the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM). Mr Alute was a CCM member and conducted his legal work professionally,” he said.

He said that during the case, which was heard by the Court of Appeal in Dar es Salaam, Mr Alute represented CCM, while Mr Tundu represented him (Lema), bringing the two brothers face to face in court.

“After the High Court here in Arusha revoked my parliamentary seat, we appealed to the Court of Appeal in Dar es Salaam. Mr Tundu was on my side, while Mr Alute was on the CCM side,” he said.

“Therefore, the two brothers met in court to oppose each other in the same case. Mr Tundu was defending me, while his brother Mr Alute represented the other side. Many people were surprised to see the brothers competing in court. Someone even asked me to tell Mr Tundu to ask his brother to go easy on us, but I told him that was impossible because each had his own position,” he said.

Furthermore, Mr Lema said the incident demonstrated the value of democracy, showing that people could hold different political views, take opposing positions and compete professionally while maintaining family bonds and mutual respect.

“I never quarrelled with Alute. Even after I won the case at the Court of Appeal, Mr Alute and Mr Akida, the other lawyer, congratulated me warmly. Therefore, what will always make me remember Mr Alute is that unique occasion when he and his younger brother faced each other in court over my case, each defending his respective side,” he said.

He said they later became close friends, adding that his last visit to Mr Alute was after the latter returned from Morogoro.

“I found him in hospital, and he was seriously ill. We spoke briefly, but we could not talk for long because his condition was poor. I promised to visit him at home after he was discharged, but I never got that opportunity,” recounts Mr Lema.

“When I received news of his death this morning, I was called and informed that the honourable gentleman had died. I was shocked. I decided to pass by his home to offer my condolences before attending my meeting with journalists. Since I live in Arusha, this funeral is also ours. I will work closely with the family and relatives on various funeral arrangements and stand with them until the end,” he said.

Mr Lema said he was deeply shocked and saddened by Mr Alute’s death, noting that his recent appearances on social media, during which he spoke confidently and demonstrated sharp thinking, had given little indication that his condition had deteriorated so severely.