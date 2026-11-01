Tundu Lissu’s brother’s final words: ‘Live in love and unity’

Arusha. The final message delivered by the brother of Chadema national chairman Tundu Lissu, Alute Mughwai Lissu, 72, to his family was a call for maintaining love, unity and cooperation and continuing the good deeds he had initiated.

The message was reportedly delivered shortly before his death at 2 am on Sunday, November 1, 2026, in Arusha, following a prolonged illness.

Speaking to reporters at the deceased’s home in the Fire area of Arusha, where the family was receiving mourners, one of the relatives who cared for him, Mr Peter Lissu, said the deceased had not said much shortly before his death but left a brief message for the family.

“Just before he died, he did not say many words, but he told us to live in love, cooperate as a family and continue the good things he had started,” said Mr Peter.

He explained that their late brother had told them he first fell ill in 1999 and had battled the condition for a long time.

Earlier, the deceased’s younger brother, Dr Vincent Lissu, who spoke on behalf of the family, said Mr Alute had died after his condition deteriorated significantly in recent days.

He said Alute had become the family’s spokesperson and clan leader, adding that his death had left a huge gap.

“We will sit as a family and provide further details on other arrangements, but for now, what we can say is that our brother Alute Lissu had become our family’s spokesperson, clan leader and, generally, the head of the family,” he said.

According to Dr Vincent, the deceased was also an important figure in Tundu’s life.

Both were lawyers, and the family expects him to be buried in Mahambe Village, Ikungi District, Singida Region, after the judgment in Lissu’s case, scheduled for November 6, 2026.

“We expect the burial to take place in Singida, but we will announce the date later. We want to attend the judgment in our brother Tundu’s case, which is scheduled for Friday. Following this death, we have postponed the burial arrangements slightly so that we can be in Dar es Salaam on Friday to attend the judgment,” he said.

He said the family would provide further information on the burial arrangements and other programmes the following week, after the judgment.

Peter Lissu (left) and Dr Vincent Lissu speak to journalists following the death of their brother, Mr Alute Mughwai Lissu, who died in the early hours of Sunday, November 1, 2026. PHOTO| FILBERT RWEYEMAMU

He explained that some family members living in Dar es Salaam, accompanied by Chadema leaders, had gone to Ukonga Prison, where Tundu Lissu is being held, to formally inform him of his brother’s death.

“Alute was like a father to our family. He was a role model to us, particularly Tundu. He was a lawyer, and we believe Tundu may have been inspired to pursue law by looking up to his brother,” he said.

“Therefore, we know this is a huge loss and a source of grief for us. But think about Tundu, who is in prison and did not have the opportunity to care for his brother. This will be particularly painful for him. That is why we felt it was necessary to send people to formally inform him, rather than have him learn about his brother’s death through reports circulating outside or in prison,” he added.

He said Alute, who was a widower, had left behind five children.

According to Dr Vincent, their mother, who was the senior wife in their father’s family, had 10 children, of whom five were still alive.

“We have always been united and loving towards one another. Even when Tundu was in court, our brother Alute often accompanied us. Even when he was seriously ill, he still managed to attend the court proceedings. We have therefore remained a closely united family, loving one another, and his death has left a huge gap,” he said.

“Alute was like our father and the head of our family. Losing him is a huge gap and a great source of grief. But matters of God are in God’s hands. Regarding his illness, he had been sick for a long time, for several years,” he said.

Chadema Deputy Secretary General Amani Golugwa said the family had informed the party of the death, which had been received with deep sorrow.

He said the family was mourning while arranging to attend the judgment in Tundu Lissu’s case.

“The family has said the burial arrangements will take place after Tundu Lissu’s judgment. If he is released, he will be able to attend his brother’s funeral. We have received that information from the family, and as a party, we will stand with them during this period of mourning,” he said.