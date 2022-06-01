Lengai ole Sabaya rejects prosecutor in latest case

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Hai. Former Hai District Commissioner Lengai Ole Sabaya has rejected the prosecutor from the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), saying he is resident of Hai district.

In his argument presented on Wednesday June 1, 2022 before Resident Magistrate, Salome Mshasha, Sabaya said he has no trust in the prosecutor claiming that he is a person seeking revenge but also is politically motivated individual.

Sabaya and co-accused face seven counts in the Economic Sabotage Case Number 2 of 2022.

In other move, Sabaya asked President Samia Suluhu Hassan to intervene the case.

Also there was another objection raised by advocate Hellen Mahuna, who claimed that the accused was brought to court without following legal procedures and that their lawyers were not informed.

Due to that, Judge Salome Mshasha adjourned the case until June 7, 2022.