Lessons as former Kenya CJ launches book in Dar

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanians are to learn a thing or two as the former Kenyan Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has launched his career book in the country, highlighting the efforts he took to transform Kenyan judiciary system and his journey as a civil society leader.

This remarkable book contains over 60 speeches, seven judicial opinions, and three academic articles, which he wrote during his tenure as Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya from 2011 to 2016.

Former Chief Justice of Tanzania Mohamed Chande Othman described the book as a generous work that shares valuable lessons for Tanzanians.

“The book gives important insight through personal experiences of judicial matters in Kenya with relevance for the East African region and continent at large,” he said.

Retired Judge Joseph Warioba said Mutunga’s knowledge is valuable for judiciary transformation and also reminds us that the law goes hand in hand with human rights. “I have not read the book yet, but I have known Judge Mutunga as a person who is a thinker, academic, reformist and much more,” he said.

For his part, DR Mutunga said the book, which shows the Constitution and transformation of the Judiciary in Kenya, would help Tanzania in its journey to do the same.

“It shows the struggles towards a new constitution and the protection of it, because it is not only about getting a new constitution but also adhering to it,” he said.

Dr Mutunga also has a good history with Tanzania as he received a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Dar Es Salaam in 1971 and a Master of Laws from the same institution in 1974 before pursuing a career in academia.

He also advised on constitutions of several other countries including The Gambia and served as the Commonwealth envoy in the Maldives. In the book, he shares his views and philosophy on social justice, constitutionalism, democracy and equality.

The chief executive officer of the Centre for Strategic Litigation, Mr Deus Valentine Rweyemamu, said the book would also act as an important reference for practicing lawyers, members of the bench as well as legal scholars and academics in Tanzania and the region.

“The book is well-written and easy to read thus making it relevant for readers both in and outside legal practice. It is hugely fitting to the work of CSL in promoting a civic and political culture where the law is supreme, and the constitution and human rights are respected,” said Mr Rweyemamu.