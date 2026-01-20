LHRC files petition to end corporal punishment in schools

Arusha. The Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) has filed a constitutional petition at the High Court, Main Registry in Dodoma, challenging the legality of corporal punishment in schools across mainland Tanzania.

The petition has been lodged on behalf of Mr Samwel Maduhu Mangu, guardian of the late Form Two student, Mhoja Maduhu, who attended Mwasamba Secondary School in Simiyu Region.

Mhoja is reported to have died after being beaten by her teacher with a stick, including blows to the head, as she attempted to shield herself. In a statement, LHRC said it is representing the complainant as part of its ongoing efforts to safeguard children’s rights and ensure safe, respectful learning environments.

The petition specifically challenges clauses 2, 3, and 6 of the Education (Corporal Punishment) Regulations, published in Government Notice No. 294 of 2002.

In the petition LHRC argues that the clauses violate the Constitution, particularly the rights to dignity, to be heard, and to freedom from torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment.

The case, registered as Constitutional Petition No. 32373/2025, will be heard by a three-judge bench including Judges Amir Mruma and Irene Musokwa.

It is scheduled for mention on March 16, 2026 at 9:00 am. LHRC stated that it will closely follow the proceedings to ensure justice for Mhoja and advocate for legal reforms protecting children from cruel punishment in schools.

The tragic incident occurred on February 26, 2025, when Mhoja and her classmates were punished for failing to complete a Geography assignment as instructed by their teacher.

According to reports, Mhoja was struck multiple times with a stick, including two blows to the head, while trying to defend herself.

She allegedly collapsed, yet the teacher continued to press her head in an effort to silence her.

A student witness said that pupils who had not completed the assignment were made to kneel and each received ten strokes of the cane.

Mhoja was rushed to hospital but later died.

A post-mortem report indicated that she had died from internal bleeding in the skull caused by blunt force trauma.

The teacher involved was charged with manslaughter in Criminal Case No. 16680/2025 at the High Court, Shinyanga Sub-Registry. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge.

The issue of corporal punishment has remained a highly contentious topic among parents, educators, and other education stakeholders in Tanzania.

Despite clear directives from the government limiting the use of physical discipline in schools, many teachers in both primary and secondary institutions continue to employ corporal punishment as a form of maintaining order and discipline with wanton abandon.

A growing number of education experts, child rights advocates, and community members contend that corporal punishment should be banned entirely, advocating for alternative, non-violent disciplinary approaches that foster respect, understanding, and constructive behaviour among students.

The debate highlights the tension between traditional disciplinary practices and modern educational principles.