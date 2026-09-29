Lissu faults police witnesses over contradicting evidence









Dar es Salaam. Chadema chairman Tundu Lissu has accused prosecution witnesses from the Police Force of giving contradictory evidence and misleading the High Court in the treason case against him.

Mr Lissu made the allegations yesterday as he continued presenting his final submissions before a three-judge panel of the High Court’s Dar es Salaam Sub-Registry.

He singled out the evidence of the first prosecution witness, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) George Bagyemu, and the 16th witness, ACP Amini Mahamba, the lead investigator in the case.

Mr Lissu, who is also an advocate, said contradictions between their accounts raised questions about the manner in which the investigation was conducted and whether the prosecution had proved its case to the required standard.

Justice Dunstan Ndunguru, sitting with Justices James Karayemaha and Ferdinand Kiwonde, leads the panel.

Mr Lissu faces a treason charge under Section 39(2)(d) of the Penal Code. The prosecution alleges that on April 3, 2025, he acted with seditious intent to incite the public to prevent the 2025 General Election through statements he made and published online.

In his final submissions, Mr Lissu has asked the court to consider nine questions in determining whether the prosecution has proved the charge.

On the eighth issue, he argued that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, the standard required in criminal proceedings.

“On all seven questions I have asked the judges to consider, the prosecution has failed, and the evidence before the court cannot prove any of them,” he said.

He then turned to what he described as weaknesses in ACP Bagyemu’s evidence, saying the officer played a central role in initiating the treason investigation.

According to Mr Lissu, ACP Bagyemu testified that he instructed an officer to open a treason case file after reviewing a video containing the statements at the centre of the charge.

Mr Lissu argued that the officer had not sought guidance from senior police officers before opening the file and had not obtained legal advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He also questioned the composition of the investigation team, saying it did not include a lawyer who could advise investigators on the legal requirements surrounding a treason investigation.

Mr Lissu further pointed to evidence concerning communication with the DPP’s office and other security authorities, arguing that the accounts presented in court were inconsistent. “Four things emerge: the investigation team did not involve the relevant authorities, there was no lawyer in the team, there was no legal advice and there are contradictions in the evidence,” he submitted.

He then compared ACP Bagyemu’s evidence with that of ACP Mahamba, saying their accounts differed on the composition of the investigation and legal advisory team.

According to Mr Lissu, ACP Mahamba testified that the team included an officer from the National Prosecutions Service, while ACP Bagyemu’s evidence suggested that no lawyer had been part of the investigation team.

Mr Lissu said the discrepancy was significant because the prosecution witnesses were presenting different accounts of how the investigation was conducted.

“If the court accepts the evidence of PW16, it means PW1 was telling the truth. If it accepts PW1’s evidence, then PW16 was wrong,” he argued.

He also challenged ACP Mahamba’s evidence concerning the involvement of other government and security authorities in the investigation. Mr Lissu said ACP Mahamba had testified that he did not involve the Regional Security Officer, the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Service or other regional security authorities in the investigation.

He questioned how such authorities could have been excluded from an investigation into an alleged offence of treason.

Mr Lissu also challenged the evidence of prosecution witnesses who testified under protection, with their identities concealed from the public.

He argued that, apart from the 17th prosecution witness, a Jambo TV journalist who testified openly, the other protected witnesses had personal interests that affected the reliability of their evidence.

He alleged that some had previously been involved in criminal cases that were withdrawn by police in exchange for their testimony.

The prosecution has maintained its case against Mr Lissu, while the court is yet to determine the weight to be attached to the evidence and the competing arguments.

The final submissions are being heard after the defence closed its case earlier this month. Mr Lissu began presenting his final arguments on September 23, with the prosecution yet to respond to his submissions.