How funding gap threatens family planning supplies









Dar es Salaam. Tanzania faces a Sh269.9 billion funding gap for contraceptive supplies over the next five years, raising concerns about possible shortages and access to family planning services.

The gap comes as Tanzania marks World Contraception Day today, with the Government and health partners calling for increased domestic financing amid changes in global health funding.

National Family Planning Coordinator at the Ministry of Health Zuhura Mbuguni said increased domestic funding was needed to sustain progress and prevent shortages.

National Family Planning Coordinator at the Ministry of Health, Zuhura Mbuguni, speaks while presenting findings from an analysis of the costs and benefits of family planning and the funding gap for contraceptive supplies. PHOTO | COURTESY

“It is now time to seriously discuss domestic financing to protect the gains we have made and prevent shortages of supplies,” she said while presenting an analysis of the costs, benefits and financing gap for family planning.

The Government aims to reduce the proportion of women with unmet family planning needs from 15.7 percent to 8.2 percent by 2030.

Unmet need refers to women who want to delay or avoid pregnancy but are not using a modern contraceptive method.

Data from the 2022 Tanzania Demographic and Health Survey shows that 21 percent of married women on Mainland Tanzania have an unmet need for family planning, despite increased use of modern contraceptive methods.

Director of Nursing and Midwifery Services Ziada Sellah speaks while opening the celebrations on behalf of the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary. PHOTO | COURTESY

Director of Nursing and Midwifery Services Ziada Sellah, speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, said declining external health financing had increased pressure on Tanzania to strengthen domestic funding.

She said the country needed to improve the efficiency of available resources and establish sustainable financing mechanisms to protect gains already made.

Under its FP2030 commitment, Tanzania aims to increase domestic resources for contraceptive supplies by at least 10 percent annually and ensure allocated funds are fully released.

“Family planning is not only a health intervention, but also an investment that Tanzania needs to achieve its development aspirations,” Ms Sellah said.

Ms Mbuguni said a cost-benefit analysis showed that every dollar invested in family planning could generate more than $15 in benefits across health, education, water, sanitation and hygiene.

MSI Tanzania director Patrick Kinemo

MSI Tanzania director Patrick Kinemo said changes in global health financing meant Tanzania needed to increase domestic investment to reduce disruptions caused by fluctuations in external funding.

He said stigma, misinformation, limited awareness and gaps in service availability continued to hinder access to family planning.

UNFPA Deputy Representative in Tanzania Melissa McNeil Barrett said sustained investment would enable women and couples to plan and space births while supporting their education, livelihoods and family wellbeing.

UNFPA said Tanzania should continue increasing domestic investment in contraceptive commodities, health systems and family planning services.

UNFPA Deputy Representative in Tanzania, Melissa McNeil Barrett

Ms Barrett said, with support from UK International Development, UNFPA had procured contraceptive and maternal health commodities worth $7.15 million, including $4.73 million through the UNFPA Supplies Partnership.