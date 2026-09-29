Fuel station inspection lapses raise accountability questions









Dar es Salaam. Flip-flops, inadequate protective equipment and limited safety training among some fuel station workers are not simply individual shortcomings but signs of gaps in a system meant to protect people working in hazardous environments.

Related National Concern as safety gaps leave fuel station workers exposed

In an industry where fuel and its vapour can ignite within seconds, worker safety depends on responsibilities that extend from employers to government institutions overseeing occupational health, safety and the operation of fuel stations.

What does the law say?

The Occupational Health and Safety Act, 2003, Cap 297, places a duty on employers to ensure the health, safety and welfare of workers.

Section 62 requires employers to provide and maintain appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) for workers exposed to hazardous conditions or substances, while Section 93 requires employees to use the equipment provided.

Section 95 also requires employers to provide the instructions, training and supervision necessary for work to be carried out safely.

For fuel stations, the Petroleum (General) Regulations, 2022, as amended in 2025, prohibit the use of mobile phones in controlled areas except at designated points.

The regulations also require station operators to take measures to prevent fires, provide adequate firefighting equipment and ensure workers are trained to respond to emergencies.

The Petroleum Act, 2015 provides the broader legal framework for regulating petroleum activities, while the Fire and Rescue Force Act, 2007 and its amended regulations provide requirements relating to fire safety and inspections.

Employer remains primarily responsible

According to Senior State Attorney in the Office of the Attorney General Silinde Gumada, the primary responsibility for protecting workers rests with employers.

“Legally, the primary and direct responsibility for ensuring that workers are provided with PPE, training and health examinations rests with the employer,” he says.

Mr Gumada says workers are required to use the equipment provided, follow safety procedures and report hazards, but these obligations do not remove the employer’s responsibility to provide the necessary equipment and training.

“This responsibility of the worker does not relieve the employer of the primary obligation to provide PPE, training and health examinations in the first place,” he says.

A fuel station owner in Mbeya, who requested anonymity, says he has been giving workers money to buy milk, believing it could help reduce the effects of chemicals they encounter at work.

“I try to provide what is within my means, although I realise this does not comply with safety requirements. I will try to ensure I comply with the law because many workers here do not stay long, so we try to reduce costs,” he says.

OSHA’s role

However, accountability does not end with employers. The Occupational Health and Safety Act gives the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) responsibility for overseeing compliance with occupational safety and health standards.

Mr Gumada says OSHA is required to register and inspect workplaces and that inspections are a statutory obligation rather than a matter of choice.

“The OSHA Act of 2003 does not leave inspections to discretion. It is a statutory duty expected to be carried out within specified periods for every registered workplace,” he says.

The Controller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report for the 2024/25 financial year highlights the scale of the challenge. It found that 1,552 workplaces were not inspected by OSHA during the year.

The figure raises questions about whether the inspection system is sufficient to ensure workplaces with significant hazards, including fuel stations, are inspected on time and whether identified shortcomings are followed up until they are addressed.

Mr Gumada says prolonged failure by a public institution to fulfil its statutory responsibilities can raise questions of accountability through Parliament, administrative mechanisms and, in certain circumstances, the courts.

“OSHA, as a public institution, can be held accountable for prolonged failure to conduct inspections through parliamentary mechanisms, including the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) or the Controller and Auditor General; administratively through the minister and the authority’s management and, subject to certain conditions, through the courts,” he says.

Ewura urged to strengthen follow-up

The regulator overseeing the energy sector has also outlined its role in monitoring fuel stations and petroleum infrastructure.

When contacted by Mwananchi on March 25, 2025, during an inspection of petroleum storage facilities in Dar es Salaam, the then Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy responsible for Oil and Gas, Dr James Mataragio, said the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) was addressing the matter and would continue monitoring compliance.

The statement placed emphasis on regulatory follow-up, particularly in ensuring that safety requirements continue to be met after stations have been licensed and begin operations.

Ewura’s 2024/25 financial report shows that it inspected 944 petroleum facilities and infrastructure sites. Of these, 787, equivalent to 83.37 percent, complied with the requirements, while 157, or 16.63 percent, did not.

According to the report, regulatory action was taken against non-compliant facilities, including temporary closure until identified shortcomings were rectified.

Although compliance increased from 79.29 percent in 2023/24 to 83.37 percent in 2024/25, the figures show that some facilities still require follow-up to ensure identified deficiencies are addressed and do not recur.

The importance of such follow-up was highlighted by an incident at GAPCO Uhuru Peak Service Station in Moshi on August 9, 2024.

Shalom Tarimo, 21, died after entering an underground tank during inspection work.

Ewura found that the death was linked to a lack of oxygen and ventilation in the confined space and subsequently directed measures to improve workers’ awareness of the risks associated with working in confined areas.

The incident illustrates that safety at fuel stations extends beyond inspecting infrastructure and ensuring equipment is available. Workers also need appropriate training and protection when carrying out hazardous tasks.

OSHA, fuel station owners agreement

Efforts to improve safety at fuel stations have also involved cooperation between OSHA and the Tanzania Petroleum Station Owners and Operators Association (TAPSOA).

On January 21, 2022, OSHA and TAPSOA agreed to work together to strengthen occupational safety and health among fuel station workers through inspections, training and technical advice.

The agreement was reached during a consultation meeting between OSHA management and TAPSOA members from the Lake Zone in Mwanza. It sought to strengthen implementation of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, 2003 and related regulations.