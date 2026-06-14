Lissu’s jail message reshapes Chadema rally strategy as Msigwa apologises

Dar/Iringa. Opposition Chadema’s national chairman, Mr Tundu Lissu, has instructed party leaders to suspend political rallies in Dar es Salaam and leave the task to him upon his release from prison, as former Iringa Urban Member of Parliament Peter Msigwa publicly apologised to citizens for defecting to CCM.

Mr Lissu’s message was disclosed on Saturday, June 13, 2026, during separate political rallies held in Iringa Municipality and Kibaha District, Coast Region.

Mr Msigwa issued his apology at Mwembetogwa Grounds in Iringa during a rally attended by Chadema vice chairman for Mainland Tanzania, Mr John Heche.

The former legislator admitted that he had abandoned the political struggle at a critical moment and said he should instead have focused on defending citizens and speaking for ordinary people.

After spending more than a year in CCM, Reverend Peter Msigwa officially rejoined Chadema on May 23, 2026, where he was welcomed back and issued a party membership card.

“Although I was hurt, I should have looked at the bigger picture. The bigger picture is being the voice of the voiceless. I ask for your forgiveness,” he said.

“There is no difficult life like living at your in-laws’ home. That is how I lived while in CCM,” added Mr Msigwa.

The former Iringa Urban MP, who served the constituency for 10 years under Chadema, likened his political journey to biblical disciples who strayed from their path.

“Please forgive me. I focused too much on ego and failed to see the broader picture. I promise you today that I will be like a lion that has lost its cubs in uprooting CCM,” he said.

Heche says Chadema will not be intimidated

Addressing the rally, Mr Heche said the party could not be intimidated by warnings and threats from state institutions and CCM leaders.

He cited repeated warning letters and notices issued by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, accusing Chadema of breaching procedures.

Mr Heche also referred to statements by the Police Force and CCM leaders, including the party’s Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training, Mr Kenani Kihongosi, who alleged that Chadema was mobilising violence.

According to Mr Heche, Chadema, under the leadership of Tundu Lissu, remained focused on political change rather than engaging in political games.

He said rising attendance at Chadema rallies had created fear within CCM, as citizens became increasingly politically conscious.

“This fire we are taking to them is not child’s play. That is why some people are panicking. Kihongosi claims Chadema is planning violence, but where exactly? These threats are too many, and we will not accept them,” he said.

He was responding to remarks made earlier on Saturday by Mr Kihongosi in Dodoma, where he accused Chadema of abandoning conventional politics and turning into a movement mobilising demonstrations and unrest.

Mr Kihongosi further alleged that the opposition party was receiving support from foreign actors seeking to destabilise Tanzania’s peace and stability.

“As CCM, we have reliable information that our colleagues in Chadema have held secret meetings aimed at mobilising violence and demonstrations. They have an agenda to disrupt the peace of this country,” he alleged.

Responding, Mr Heche said Chadema remained under constant scrutiny from authorities and regulators.

“Every statement we issue is monitored by the Registrar. If we say this, a letter comes. If we move that way, another follows. What exactly do you want from Chadema? Did you think this is a pocket party controlled remotely? This is a different political moment,” he said.

Mr Heche also said Chadema would continue demanding the release of Mr Lissu and pushing for a new Constitution, describing both issues as central to justice, equality, and political stability.

He said Tanzania could not achieve meaningful development without systems that protect citizens’ rights and ensure institutional independence.

“For this country to be stable and fair, we need two things. First, free Tundu Lissu, meaning his release. Second, a new Constitution to govern the country with justice, peace, and development for all citizens,” he said.

He added that the current political climate had left some Chadema members feeling excluded from equal citizenship and basic rights.

“Today, some Chadema members live as though they are not Tanzanians, and that situation is unhealthy for our society and the future of this country,” he said.

Mr Heche maintained that the party would continue advocating for citizens’ rights and political reforms aimed at building an equal nation.

He also said 430 days had passed since Mr Lissu’s arrest in a case the party believes lacks legal merit.

“We cannot stop speaking about this issue because it concerns the fundamental rights of citizens,” he said.

According to Mr Heche, despite previous restrictions on Chadema rallies, citizens have continued attending in large numbers to hear the party’s policies and agenda.

“They blocked rallies in many areas, but now they have resumed, and citizens are turning up in large numbers, showing they want to participate in issues concerning their country,” he said.

Lissu’s directive

Revealing Mr Lissu’s directives, Chadema secretary general John Mnyika said he had instructed leaders to stop organising rallies in Dar es Salaam and leave that responsibility to him upon his release.

Mr Lissu has now spent one year in remand custody since his arrest on April 9, 2025, in Mbinga District, Ruvuma Region, where he was charged with treason, an offence that is not bailable.

Mr Mnyika disclosed the message on Saturday, June 13, 2026, during a party rally in Kibaha District, Coast Region.

According to him, the message from Mr Lissu drew cheers from supporters attending the rally.

“Chairman Tundu Lissu has sent a message from prison that as we continue with Operation New Constitution and Free Tundu Lissu across the country, we should pause a little in Dar es Salaam so that when he is released, he can personally address a rally there,” he said.

“For that reason, I will not launch the Maili Moja gathering venue because he should do so himself after returning,” said Mr Mnyika.

He said the decision was intended to honour the political significance attached to the venue following controversy during the 2020 election period.

“You remember the standoff in 2020 when a camp was established there. Out of respect for that history, I am leaving the launch of the Maili Moja gathering venue to him,” he said.

Detention fuelling public anger

Speaking on the Free Tundu Lissu Campaign, Mr Mnyika said the continued detention of the opposition leader was increasing public frustration and political tension.

He warned that unresolved grievances could eventually trigger unrest if left unaddressed.

“Anger tends to accumulate. When the bottle becomes full and remains open, it eventually spills over. The constitutional demands since 1992, political conflicts in Zanzibar, killings, and election disputes are among the issues that have fuelled public anger,” he said.

“That anger manifested itself on October 29, 2025, but instead of addressing the causes, it is being intensified by continuing to detain Tundu Lissu,” added Mr Mnyika.

He reiterated that Chadema’s core agenda remained the push for a new Constitution alongside the campaign for Mr Lissu’s release.

He said he had personally spoken with Mr Lissu, who insisted the party should prioritise broader political issues behind his arrest rather than focus solely on him.

“I spoke with Mr Lissu, and he told me our agenda should be fighting the issues that led to his arrest rather than fighting for him personally,” he said.