Man dies by suicide in Moshi Tanzania after prolonged illness

Moshi. A 26-year-old man from Wayalesi Street in Soweto Ward, Moshi Municipality, Kilimanjaro Region, has died by suicide after allegedly hanging himself with a belt, with police attributing the incident to psychological distress linked to a prolonged leg injury.

The deceased, identified as James Joseph, is reported to have told friends shortly before his death that they would not see him again.

Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander (RPC) Simon Maigwa confirmed the incident, saying preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased had been struggling with psychological distress following a fracture to his right leg sustained on January 26 this year.

“Preliminary investigations have established that the cause was psychological distress arising from a long-term leg injury. He had previously attempted to take his own life by ingesting poison,” said Mr Maigwa.

He said the deceased left hospital on June 9 and disappeared to an unknown location.

His body was discovered the following day.

According to the police commander, two packets of rat poison were recovered from the deceased’s trouser pocket, one of which had already been used.

The body was taken to Mawenzi Regional Referral Hospital for further procedures.

The neighbourhood chairman, identified as Issah, said this was not the first time the deceased had attempted to take his own life.

He said residents alerted him on the morning of June 10 after discovering a body hanging from a tree behind the wall of Cuba Mosque near Soweto Primary School.

“After receiving the information, I went to the scene to verify the report. When I arrived, I informed the police, who later transported the body to Mawenzi Regional Referral Hospital mortuary,” he said.

According to the chairman, friends of the deceased reported that he had contacted them the previous night and indicated that they would not see him again.

Police said investigations into the incident are continuing.