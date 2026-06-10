Mara woman loses palm in alleged ex-husband's machete attack

Musoma. A resident of Kurusanga village in Bunda District, Mara Region, Ms Mkami Maseke, 43, has been admitted to Mara Regional Referral Hospital (Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial) in Musoma after her left palm was severed in an alleged attack by her former husband.

She also sustained injuries to her right hand, including a fractured bone, and suffered excessive bleeding.

Speaking from the hospital on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, she said the attack occurred on Monday, June 8, 2026, at about 12 pm in Kurusanga village.

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She said she had gone to her farm in the morning to weed cassava and, after finishing, was heading home when she was suddenly attacked with a machete by her former husband.

“He came and raised a machete, aiming at my head. I shielded myself with my left hand, which he cut four times until the palm came off.

He continued attacking me, and I raised my right hand, which he also struck twice,” she said.

Ms Maseke identified the attacker as Nyawaga Warioba, 50, saying he fled after villagers responded to her screams, leaving behind his shoes.

She said she lost consciousness and later regained awareness at Nyamuswa Dispensary before being referred to the regional hospital.

The mother of three said she had been married to the man for 16 years.

“Our marriage started failing after five years, and it became constant beatings. He did not support the family or engage in farming, yet we depended on agriculture,” she said.

She said she left in April and returned to her parents’ home after failed reconciliation efforts.

She said the man later demanded repayment of the bride price so he could remarry.

“We agreed I would pay Sh600,000, the value of two cows, although he had paid for four cows,” she said.

She said she later sold farm produce and paid the amount through village leaders in May, believing the matter had ended before the attack.

“He said he had been looking for me and finally found me,” she said.

She appealed for justice, saying her disability had severely affected her farming livelihood.

Kwimange sub-village chairman George Saranga said the couple had repeatedly sought mediation over domestic disputes.

He said jealousy, often linked to phone conversations, frequently triggered violence.

“In their last case, he broke her phone before beating her,” he said.

Mr Saranga said that reconciliation efforts failed, leading to separation and a refund of the bride price in May.

A relative, Mr Bunuri Julius, said the severed palm was later recovered after a search.

He said it was taken to the police and later buried at home as it was no longer viable.

He said domestic violence cases had previously been handled through mediation, but the situation escalated.

“We thought he would let her live in peace after the refund, but we are shocked by what happened,” he said.