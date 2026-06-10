Mara woman loses palm in alleged ex-husband's machete attack

Musoma. A resident of Kurusanga village in Bunda District, Mara Region, Ms Mkami Maseke, 43, has been admitted to Mara Regional Referral Hospital (Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial) in Musoma after her left palm was severed in an alleged attack by her former husband.
She also sustained injuries to her right hand, including a fractured bone, and suffered excessive bleeding.
Speaking from the hospital on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, she said the attack occurred on Monday, June 8, 2026, at about 12 pm in Kurusanga village.