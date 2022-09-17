Masauni: No criminal will be spared in the ongoing crackdown

By Janeth Moses

Dar es Salaam. Home Affairs minister Hamad Yussuf Masauni has said no stone will be left unturned in ongoing anti-crime crackdown and that nobody will be spared.

He made the statement during a press conference in Dodoma a day after Parliament’s concern over increasing incidents of crime perpetrated by gangs of the youth.

In the recent incidents reported at Dovya Chamazi in Temeke District, a group of youth in possession of machetes, iron rods and clubs invaded, injured and walked away with different properties.

A similar incident was replicated at the Kawe Mzimuni Area where a School of Journalism and Mass Communications (SJMC) student, Ms Maria Basso (24) was also murdered.

“Though neither I nor the Inspector General of Police (IGP) will reveal measures that have been taken to date, we have identified that those leading groups of criminals are the people who have just concluded jail sentences,” he said.

He added: We are going to reform the country’s Prison Force in the country. The ongoing Police’s strategies may be short term approaches in responding to the wave,” he added.

Mr Masauni who doubles as Kikwajuni Constituency legislator took the opportunity to console victims of the incidents, reminding members of the public of the presence of strong security organs.

“My consolation to the victims. The Police Force through its programmes, operations and intelligence has arrested many suspects of the incidents,” hinted minister Masauni.

During the interview, Mr Masauni said a report compiled by a team formed to investigate crime incidents has come up with various recommendations including the need to strengthen security systems at the grassroots level.

"It is a good report which is full of good and efficient recommendations. In order to strengthen security at the grassroots level, we have started dispatching officers at the wards level,” he said.



