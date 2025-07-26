Massive turnout as new 7.6m register for 2025 General Election

Dar es Salaam. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered 7.64 million new voters in the Permanent Voters’ Register ahead of the October 2025 General Election, far surpassing its initial target.

INEC Chairperson and Court of Appeal Judge Jacobs Mwambegele announced the figures on Saturday, July 26, 2025, revealing that the newly registered voters represent 136.79 percent of the commission’s projection.

INEC had initially aimed to enlist 5.58 million new voters, or 18.77 percent of those on the 2019/2020 roll.

The announcement was made in Dodoma during the official launch of the 2025 General Election calendar, attended by senior leaders of political parties.

Judge Mwambegele also disclosed that 4.29 million voters had successfully updated their details in the register.

“This represents 98.23 percent of the 4.36 million targeted, equivalent to approximately 15 percent of the previously registered voters,” he said.

He added that 99,744 names had been struck off the register after being deemed ineligible.

Furthermore, Judge Mwambegele said the number accounts for 16.78 percent of the projected 500,000 names, or 1.9 percent of those registered during the 2019/2020 cycle.

“We also identified 8,703 individuals who registered more than once. Their details will be forwarded to law enforcement agencies for legal action, under Section 114 of the 2024 Presidential, Parliamentary and Councillors’ Elections Act,” he added.

Leaders of political parties

Leaders of political parties convened at INEC headquarters in Dodoma for the unveiling of the 2025 General Election timetable, with the Public Liberation Party (Chaumma) Chairman Hashimu Rungwe—popularly known as “Mzee wa Ubwabwa” among participants who attended early.

He entered the venue at 8:05 a.m., clad in a blue suit, white shirt, and red tie, and was guided to the designated seating area for party representatives and handed the day’s programme.

He was followed at 8:11 a.m. by Civic United Front (CUF) Chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, who arrived dressed in his party’s trademark colours.

He joined Mr Rungwe in the reserved section, where the two exchanged pleasantries before settling in.

While Prof Lipumba appeared deeply engrossed in reading a voluminous book, Mr Rungwe was largely preoccupied with his mobile phone.