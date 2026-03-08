Mbarali MP Ndingo urges women to apply for loans as council disburses Sh1.7 billion to 165 groups

Mbarali. As the Member of Parliament for Mbarali, Bahati Ndingo, calls on women to seize loan opportunities to improve their livelihoods, the Mbarali District Council has disbursed Sh1.7 billion to support women economically.

Over the past two years, the loans have been issued exclusively to women through 165 groups.

The funding forms part of the 10 per cent of internally generated council revenue set aside for loans to small-scale entrepreneurs, in line with government directives aimed at strengthening community incomes and promoting economic empowerment.

The remarks were made on Saturday, March 7, 2026 by the Mbarali District Development Officer, Groly Komba, during district-level celebrations of International Women’s Day held at Majenje Primary School.

The event was officiated by Mbarali MP Bahati Ndingo and brought together numerous groups that have benefited from the council’s 10 per cent loan scheme.

The celebrations were held under the theme: “Rights, equality and empowerment for all women and girls for an inclusive path to Vision 2050.”

Komba highlighted that the theme underscores the importance of promoting rights, equality and empowerment for women and girls, particularly by expanding access to economic opportunities, market education, financial literacy, and awareness of gender-based violence.

“In line with the theme, the council has issued more than Sh1.7 billion in loans to 165 groups as part of our efforts to economically empower women, alongside other groups including youth and persons with disabilities,” he said.

He added that, beyond providing loans, the council has also connected women entrepreneurs to economic platforms and encouraged them to form groups to access bank loans at interest rates of around seven per cent.

MP’s Call

Speaking at the event, the Member of Parliament, Bahati Ndingo, urged women to take full advantage of available loan opportunities to improve their economic standing.

“My fellow citizens, do not remain idle. Join groups and benefit from the 10 per cent loans provided by the council, as well as opportunities from financial institutions,” she said.

Ndingo emphasised that economic empowerment is a key component of implementing the ruling party’s election manifesto, aimed at addressing citizens’ economic challenges while encouraging women to build confidence, take initiative, and maintain faith.