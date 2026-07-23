MCL accelerates digital transformation amid changing reader habits

Dar es Salaam. For decades, a newspaper arriving at a doorstep or a copy picked up from a roadside vendor defined how many Tanzanians started their day with news.

Today, that first source of information is increasingly becoming a smartphone.

The shift in how people consume information has forced media organisations to rethink their traditional models, and Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) is among the companies leading the transition by moving from a print-focused organisation to a digital-first content provider.

Speaking during the Power Breakfast programme on Clouds FM radio station today Thursday July 23, 2026, MCL Executive Editor Mpoki Thompson said the changing habits of audiences had made digital transformation a necessity rather than a choice for media companies.

“Today, we are no longer just a newspaper publishing company. We are a content company with digital at the centre of our strategy,” Mr Thompson said.

MCL, the publisher of Mwananchi, Mwanaspoti and The Citizen, has expanded its platforms beyond printed newspapers, allowing readers to access news through websites, mobile phones and social media channels.

Mr Thompson said the transformation had changed the way audiences interact with news, removing geographical barriers that previously limited access to printed copies.

“People no longer have to visit a newsstand to buy a newspaper. They can access our content through their mobile phones and various digital platforms, whether they are in Tanzania or anywhere else in the world,” he said.

The digital shift, he said, has not only increased access to news but has also provided newsrooms with new ways of understanding their audiences through data analytics.

He said digital platforms allow MCL to track the type of stories readers are interested in, how long they spend engaging with content and the issues attracting public attention.

“The advantage of digital platforms is that we can closely track what our audiences are reading, how much time they spend on different stories and who they are. These insights enable us to produce content that our audiences want,” he shared.

Mr Thompson further added that the information gathered through digital platforms had become an important tool in helping the newsroom produce journalism that responds to public needs while maintaining its accountability role.

“As the Fourth Estate, our responsibility goes beyond reporting problems. We identify the challenges facing Tanzanians and produce stories that contribute to finding solutions while holding duty-bearers accountable,” he said.

However, as the demand for faster digital news continues to grow, Mr Thompson said MCL had remained focused on protecting the principles of professional journalism, including accuracy, fairness and balance.

“Everyone wants to be the first to break the news on different digital platforms or websites but being first is not more important than being accurate,” he said.

To maintain credibility, Mr Thompson said MCL had established an editorial process where every story passes through several levels of review involving reporters, editors, sub-editors and publishing teams.

He said the system ensures that information published across MCL platforms meets the company’s standards for accuracy and reliability.

“The responsibility is to make sure that the information we give our audiences is truthful, accurate, balanced and accountable,” he said.

According to Mr Thompson, he shared that the company’s investment in digital transformation would continue as the media industry undergoes major changes driven by technology and changing audience expectations.

He said MCL had already positioned itself as a pioneer in Tanzania’s digital media space after becoming the first media company in the country to introduce digital subscriptions.

Meanwhile, MCL Head of Digital Innovation Siael Macha said audience behaviour had played a major role in shaping the company’s digital strategy.

She said today’s readers want news that is immediate, accessible and presented in formats that allow them to interact with information.

“Our audience wants news at their fingertips, delivered quickly and in a format that allows them to interact with it,” Ms Macha said.

Ms Macha further added that MCL had also incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) features into its digital platforms to make news more accessible, including tools that allow users to listen to articles while carrying out their daily activities.

“The AI-powered features can read stories aloud, allowing users to keep up with the news while driving, walking or carrying out other daily activities,” she said.