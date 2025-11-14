MCL managing director urges stronger collaboration to boost women in leadership

Dar es Salaam. The involvement of men is crucial in the journey to empower women, as women and men rely on one another. It is impossible to achieve the goals of women’s empowerment without including men—brothers, uncles, and fathers—within the community.

Mwananchi Communications Limited Managing Director, Ms Rosalynn Mndolwa-Mworia, made these remarks today while serving as the special guest at the Women Leadership Seminar themed Empowered to Lead: Women Shaping the Future, organised by Women Leadership in Insurance Africa (WLIAfrica) Tanzania.

She emphasised that women’s gatherings at such seminars are not intended to divide, but to heal, listen, and imagine.

“When women gather, hope gathers too. And when we gather with our allies—I call men our allies, because women get nowhere without men—we strengthen our journey.

So when we speak about women’s collaboration, always remember the allies among men who have been part of our journey; they are our allies.”

Ms Mworia highlighted the importance of focusing on goals, explaining that every step, whether smooth or challenging, forms part of a bigger picture.

“You may have ambitions burning inside you, or you may be navigating a difficult season, but nothing is wasted. Every task, setback, and small win is preparing you for where you’re meant to be.

It’s about preparation. Sometimes the full purpose isn’t immediately visible, but progress is happening beneath the surface.

When you commit to your vision and remain grounded in your purpose, the journey shapes you as much as the destination,” she said.

Country Director of WLIAfrica Tanzania, Ms Lorna Mbwette, noted that the seminar would cover topics including mental health, balancing family with a modern corporate career, overcoming gender bias, thriving as a woman leader, leveraging emotional intelligence for impactful leadership, utilising emerging technologies and AI, and mastering public speaking.

She stressed that these subjects are vital to equip women with the skills to increase leadership representation.

Globally, women occupy only around 29 per cent of senior leadership roles, and 33 per cent of senior management positions.

In Tanzania, while women hold 37 per cent of parliamentary seats, they occupy only 28 per cent of senior and middle management roles across the private, public, and NGO sectors.

Women account for over 50 per cent of entrepreneurs, demonstrating resilience and innovation, yet this entrepreneurial strength does not always translate into meaningful decision-making power.

Ms Mbwette said that representation alone is insufficient. “Women are increasingly present in leadership spaces, but their participation in true decision-making roles—where strategies are designed and futures shaped—remains limited.

This seminar creates a space where women are not only present but empowered, equipped, and ready to influence outcomes. Leadership is not about being in the room; it’s about having a voice, taking up space, and shaping the decisions that transform communities, industries, and nations.”

Mr Omary Mjenga, President and Chief Executive Officer at the Centre for International Policy–Africa, spoke on mastering public speaking. He highlighted that many people struggle with addressing an audience.

“You may have an important message, but if you lack confidence to speak publicly, it goes unheard. When you have a valuable message, share it. Effective communication requires knowledge and skills,” he said.