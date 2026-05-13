Loudspeaker chaos in markets sparks push for tougher noise laws in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Stakeholders have proposed stricter laws, public education and improved market planning to address growing concerns over noise pollution caused by loudspeakers in markets.

The proposals come after continued debate over the use of speakers and public address systems by traders seeking to attract customers in increasingly competitive business environments.

While the noise has become common in many markets, concerns are mounting over its effects on public health, productivity and the business environment.

Mr Rajab Rajab from the Lawyers’ Environmental Action Team (Leat) said noise pollution was no longer limited to commercial centres, but had also spread to residential areas.

He said the problem touches on constitutional rights because excessive noise affects people’s health and their right to live in a safe and clean environment.

“In markets, everyone is producing noise and it becomes harmful. There are laws regulating noise and they set standards that must be followed.”

Mr Rajab noted that noise levels differ according to location and time, with separate standards for residential and commercial areas during the day and at night.

He called on local authorities and regulatory institutions to strengthen enforcement and install sound-monitoring systems in busy areas.

Lawyer John Mallya proposed that traders using loudspeakers should be required to obtain permits, similar to industries that must secure environmental clearance from the National Environment Management Council (NEMC).

“What should happen is that when traders apply for business licences, there should also be conditions governing noise production,” he said.

Mr Mallya said that while it would be difficult to eliminate noise completely from markets, the use of loudspeakers should be regulated through clear legal frameworks.

Ear specialist Salum Seif said the solution was not to ban market activities, but to regulate sound levels, organise safe use of speakers and enforce appropriate operating hours.

NEMC Legal Compliance manager Hamad Taimulu said the council was implementing a noise-control strategy for the 2025/26 financial year through public education, institutional cooperation and enforcement measures where necessary.

“NEMC cannot control noise pollution alone without support from other institutions. Public education is essential in addressing this challenge,” he said.

Some traders have called for better regulation rather than an outright ban on loudspeakers.

Tandika Usangi Market traders secretary Muhrami Simba said traders should instead be educated on the proper use of sound equipment.

“These devices are legally imported and taxed, so I do not see the government banning them completely. What is needed is a proper system to ensure they do not become a nuisance,” he said.

However, Kariakoo trader Andrea John argued that banning loudspeakers entirely was the only lasting solution.

“In the past, traders sold goods without these devices. People already have stress from daily life and when they come to the market they are met with more noise,” he said.

Psychologist Yisambi Mbuwi said people react differently to noisy environments depending on how their brains process sound and their personal experiences.

He said excessive noise could contribute to stress, lack of concentration and fatigue, affecting productivity and mental wellbeing.

At the same time, he said authorities also have a responsibility to balance the interests of those who prefer quiet environments and those who thrive in noisy settings.

Meanwhile, Temeke Municipal Director Jomary Satura said the municipality was constructing modern markets in Keko, Mbagala and Tandika as part of efforts to reduce disorderly trading and excessive noise.

“Once traders move into organised business spaces, these unnecessary noises will reduce significantly,” he said.

Mr Satura added that the municipality preferred long-term planning solutions rather than confiscating speakers from traders.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water and Environment has also advised the government to fast-track amendments to environmental laws to grant NEMC stronger enforcement powers.