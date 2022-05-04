Media on tricky grounds as ‘repressive’ laws still exist

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. President Samia Suluhu Hassan reminded journalists yesterday to be cautious when exercising their duties because the media laws that are being contended against are still in operation pending review by the government.

Addressing journalists from across Africa at the World Press Freedom Day in Arusha yesterday under the theme ‘Journalism under digital siege’, the President echoed sentiments shared by Information, Communications and Information Technology Minister Nape Nnauye.

The stern warning which might be interpreted as regressive by some members of the media fraternity referers to the Media Services Act of 2016, Electronic and Postal Communications Act (Online Content Regulations), Cybercrimes Act 2015, among others.

The highlighted laws are said to be in contravention of basic rights to expression and access to information as enshrined in the Constitution, leading to media players and human rights activists to call for a review.

However, while addressing members of the media, Mr Nnauye said journalists have been operating unabated under government’s lenience, cautioning media practices not to test government’s tolerance as they go about their activities.

The caution by the minister came immediately after Tanzania Editors Forum’s (TEF) chairman Deodatus Balile gave his speech which among other things, called for the government to expedite the media laws review, reminding the minister of the pledge to have new media laws by September this year. “We thank the government and the minister for accepting to review the contentious media laws under the directive of the President,” said Mr Balile.

However, his efforts might have been dented after the minister acknowledged the existence and potential implementation of the current laws. “I urge all journalists to be cautious when reporting news. Even though the media laws are under review, they still exist and can be exercised at any time, do not push the envelope,” he said.

President Hassan, while hitting the hammer on this track of reasoning said if the media confines itself within set boundaries, then they shouldn’t have to worry. “If you scratch my back, I will scratch yours. But if you do the opposite I will react in an equally negative tone,” she insisted.

This brings to the spotlight the efforts that have been ongoing for months since the sixth phase government came into power, efforts aimed at ensuring journalists operate under more favourable terms in as far as laws are concerned.

The President boldly spoke on what the media in Africa should do to spur development.

The fourth estate has to sensitise their governments on how to utilise the continent’s abundant resources in poverty reduction.

“Africa has a lot of resources but have not been fully tapped for development,” she said here yesterday as she graced the climax of the World Press Freedom Day.

The Head of State wondered why a section of the media in the continent were more amused by the porno material than useful information to the people.

She strongly challenged media owners in the continent to do away with culturally unacceptable and undesirable content from abroad.

“Do you have to wait for the President to say this?” she asked during her address at the climax of the event at Gran Melia Hotel.

She also cautioned African journalists to be patriotic as some criticisms made by the foreign media abroad could be exaggerated.

She said with abundant natural resources, Africa has a comparative advantage to spurring economic development.

She cited Tanzania which has multiple agro-climatic zones and mineral resources spread across the country.

“Sometimes we even fail to utilise our potential for carbon credits because we are not aware of this potential,” she pointed out.

Carbon credits are used to mitigate climate change with beneficiaries being countries with vast (carbon absorbing) forestry resources like Tanzania.

She, however, assured that the antagonistic relationship between the media and the government was over.

However, she hinted that it may take some time before the contentious media laws are amended as often suggested by the media houses.

She noted that the review and subsequent amendments would need a sacrifice by both sides; the media and the government.

Nonetheless, she stressed that there was no likelihood of a repeat of antagonistic relations between the two sides.

She cited the recent lifting of ban on four newspapers, the online TVs and some blogs, saying it has opened a new chapter.

The government is considering a request by the newspaper owners to waive the import duty and value-added tax on the imported newsprint.

The President’s response on the rising cost of the imported newsprint followed a concern raised by the Tanzania Editors’ Forum (TEF).

Mr Balile said a tonne of newsprint in the global market was increasingly getting out of reach of the local printers.

A tonne of the printing material has lately gone up to $1,500 from $450; partly attributed to the outbreak of the global pandemic Covid-19.

Mr Balile expressed the media fraternity’s appreciation of the measures taken by President Hassan since she assumed presidency last year.

The country’s ranking in media freedom had dropped to 124 out of the 200 surveyed during the past six consecutive years.

Tanzania was in the 71st position globally in press freedom ranking in 2016; later dropping 83 in 2017, 93 (2018); 118 (2019)) to 124 in 2020.

“We hope our ranking for last year (2021) and subsequent years would be better,” he told the President and a host of media practitioners.

The Unesco Regional Director for Eastern Africa, Prof Herbert Gijzen, said Tanzania has made significant progress in advancing the freedom of expression and freedom of the media.

He said the United Nations agency has developed a Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists to address the killing of the media practitioners in the field.

According to him, a total of 400 journalists have been killed in various parts of the world in the past five years, mostly when discharging their duties.