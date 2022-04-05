President Samia to grace World Press Freedom Day

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, will in May grace the 2022 World Press Freedom Day in Arusha as the Chief Guest.

The event will see the Eastern Africa Editors Society (EAES) convene as the African continent celebrate and deliberate on media freedoms issues, guided by this year’s theme; Journalism Under Digital Siege.

Confirming the President as the Chief Guest on May 3, Tanzania Editors Forum (Tef) Chairman Deodatus Balile affirmed that it was an honor for the President to accept the invitation.

“The President is walking the talk in expanding access to information and media freedoms in Tanzania,” he said in a press release availed to The Citizen on Tuesday, April 5.

“We look forward to hearing from her on how she intends to deepen them in Tanzania and challenge other African countries to see the media as an important part of growing our democracy.”

The convention will seek to discuss advancing big data and artificial intelligence (AI) for a media evolution in Africa, as well as the impact of journalism and freedom of expression for sustainable development.

It will also seek to discuss digital advancement and associated challenges to gender equality and women’s empowerment (GEWE) in public media and information delivery.

The list of agenda will also include a discussion on media viability in digital times as a route to resilience and the effects and moderation of privacy, online surveillance and hacking on public trust in journalism.

EAES Chairman Churchill Otieno said hosting the convention in Tanzania and the Tanzanian President attending sends the greatest signal yet that the continent is ‘switching on the lights’ that shine, inform and challenge the society.

“The symbolism with which this convention is being held should send a clear message that the media industry will not sit back as its gains are being eroded through and by digital platforms,” he asserted.

Adding: We will build solidarity, learn, advocate and advance for the space to be as free as it should to ensure we can continue to hold governments to account, educate, inform and entertain the public.”

The convention is being coordinated with international and local partners and an organising committee that includes among others, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), Tef and other partners who are part of the Coalition on Right to Information.