Mining suppliers urge youth to tap Sh5 trillion loan facility

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Mining Suppliers and Service Providers Association (Tamisa) has urged young people and Tanzanians in general to seize investment opportunities in the mining sector by utilising government loans worth Sh5 trillion, set aside to enable citizens to supply goods and provide services to mining operations.

The call was made on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 in Dar es Salaam by Tamisa chairperson Mr Peter Kumalilwa while briefing journalists on the wide range of opportunities available in the sector and the need for Tanzanians to take full advantage of them for personal advancement and national development.

Mr Kumalilwa said that, as part of government efforts to create employment and stimulate economic growth through mining, a total of Sh5 trillion has been allocated to empower Tanzanians involved in supplying goods and offering services to mines across the country.

“For a long time, uptake of these loan facilities was low, but since TAMISA began providing education and awareness to suppliers and service providers in the mining sector, the response has increased significantly,” he said.

He called on all stakeholders in the mining sector to join TAMISA in order to access reliable information, business opportunities and training aimed at enhancing efficiency, competitiveness and productivity.

Mr Kumalilwa added that the Sixth Phase Government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan continues to prioritise the mining sector, particularly through the implementation of local content policies that give Tanzanians priority in supplying goods and services to mining companies.

He said the mining sector currently contributes more than 10 per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), adding that the government has announced 20 special business opportunities reserved for local investors to enable them to move from basic supply roles into manufacturing and production.

Identified opportunities include the manufacture of construction materials such as cement, steel bars and cables, production of industrial lubricants, manufacture of explosives for rock blasting, provision of legal services, and freight and cargo logistics.

"Tanzanians, especially the youth, will be given priority in providing these services to mining operations. We therefore urge them to come forward in large numbers and seize these opportunities,” Mr Kumalilwa said.

Meanwhile, Tamisa chief executive officer Mr Japhet Mussa said the government recognises the strong desire among Tanzanians to participate actively in the mining business and is ready to support such efforts in order to increase local participation along the sector’s value chain.

“We encourage Tanzanians to invest in the mining sector, as the government has allocated 125 acres of land in the Buzwagi area of Shinyanga Region to TAMISA for local investors to establish factories that will produce various goods for the mining market,” Mr Mussa said.