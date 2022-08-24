Minister’s son in viral video fined Sh250,000 in traffic offences

By Hadija Jumanne More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Kinondoni District Court on Wednesday August 24, ordered businessman James Simbachawene, 24, a to pay Sh250,000 after he was found guilty of charges associated with traffic offences.

He was to pay Sh100,000 for reckless driving, another Sh100,000 for driving under the influence of alcohol and Sh50,000 for driving a vehicle that has not been insured.

James- who is son of Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Coordination and Parliamentary Affairs), Mr George Simbachawene - appeared in court on August 24, where his charges were read by state attorney Daisy Makakala, before Resident Magistrate Aron Lyamuya.

The accused is alleged to have committed the offences on August 20, 2022 on Haile Selassie road, St Peter area, Kinondoni district.

Last weekend, a viral video showed people complaining that their cars were hit by a "young man" identified as James Simbachawene, who, according to the people in the video, said nothing could be done to him because he is the son of a minister.

However, the said minister, George Simbachawene later issued a statement chastising his son for his alleged actions and asked that the authorities take full legal actions against him, adding that "My son is a grown man now. He has his own family. He should face the consequences of his actions."

James was also heard in the video insulting traffic police who were at the scene of the accident, and it is further alleged that he used his father's title as a shield.



