Minister Ulega directs Tanroads to work round the clock on urgent projects

Dar es Salaam. Works minister Abdallah Ulega has directed the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) to work day and night to complete emergency projects under its responsibility.

The minister gave the directive in Dodoma during a meeting with Tanroads' management and regional managers from across the country.

He told them that emergency projects should be treated as urgent matters.

"Work quickly, day and night, especially on emergency projects, to enable Tanzanians to overcome the challenges caused by damaged infrastructure," said Mr Ulega.

He directed the managers to increase their speed like the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) when tasked with government duties, saying upcoming rains could worsen areas that are already damaged.

Mr Ulega noted that roads damaged by the long rains combined with those of El Niño have caused disruptions and halted economic activities, making it crucial to address them urgently.

The Dodoma meeting was Ulega's first with Tanroads leaders since being appointed to head the docket during the recent mini-cabinet reshuffle made by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

During the meeting, the new minister took the opportunity to commend the Tanroads staff for their hard work and professionalism.

He highlighted that during the three years of President Hassan’s Sixth Phase Government, more than 1,198 kilometres of roads had been constructed at the tarmac level.

The minister, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Mkuranga, urged the managers to do their work with confidence and professionalism in order to enhance efficiency and success in the country's construction sector, address the issue of poor infrastructure for citizens, and drive economic growth.

Further, Mr Ulega urged the Tanroads regional managers to ensure all areas with heavy traffic, particularly in cities and municipalities, are well planned according to current needs and for many years to come. This will help reduce congestion and enable citizens to carry out their tasks on time.

The minister assured the managers that the Sixth Phase Government under President Hassan, will continue addressing the challenges facing contractors to ensure they work efficiently and in line with the government's goals.

For her part, the Ministry of Works Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Aisha Amour, stated that Tanroads would continue to ensure main roads, regional roads, and bridges were constructed and become passable throughout the year.