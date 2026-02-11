Miracle Experience named top hot air balloon operator

Arusha. Miracle Experience Balloon Safaris has been named Tanzania’s Best Hot Air Balloon Tour Operator at the prestigious Serengeti Awards, organised by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism to celebrate outstanding performance across the country’s tourism industry.

The accolade forms part of a broader national programme designed to set benchmarks in service quality, operational safety and environmental conservation, while recognising operators whose work continues to enhance Tanzania’s standing as a premier global wildlife destination.

The awards ceremony, held on December 29, 2025, brought together senior government officials, industry leaders and conservation stakeholders.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, members of Miracle Experience’s operations team expressed pride in the recognition, describing it as a powerful endorsement of the firm’s commitment to excellence and responsible tourism.

They said the honour reflected years of sustained effort to deliver safe, memorable and environmentally sensitive experiences for visitors.

Commenting on the achievement, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mr Hasnain Sajan said the national recognition underscored the company’s disciplined approach to operations and long-term planning.

“This accolade reflects years of operational rigour and careful planning. It celebrates our commitment to extraordinary experiences, safety and responsible tourism.

Since 2019, our team has worked tirelessly to redefine balloon safaris over Tanzania’s iconic landscapes, creating journeys that allow guests to connect with wildlife and nature in a safe and meaningful way,” he said.

Since its launch, Miracle Experience Balloon Safaris has conducted more than 19,000 flights, carrying nearly 80,000 passengers.

The operation is supported by a workforce of 280 staff members, alongside a fleet of 54 vehicles and 16 balloons, reflecting the scale and logistical complexity of its services.

The Serengeti Awards are Tanzania’s premier recognition platform for excellence in tourism, conservation and cultural heritage.

They combine public voting with expert evaluations, and are backed by the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism.

The awards honour operators who drive innovation, sustainability and world-class visitor experiences, while promoting pride, collaboration and global visibility for Tanzania’s tourism brand.

Officials say the initiative aims to stimulate measurable improvements in service delivery, product innovation and environmental stewardship.

Tanzania’s tourism sector has continued to record steady growth, reinforcing its role as a central pillar of the national economy.

According to the Bank of Tanzania, international tourist arrivals reached approximately 2.16 million in the year to April 2025, while travel receipts accounted for about 56 per cent of total service export earnings, underlining the sector’s importance as a key source of foreign exchange. International accolades have further elevated the country’s profile.

At the 2025 World Travel Awards, Tanzania was named Africa’s Leading Destination, while Serengeti National Park retained its title as Africa’s Leading National Park.

Julius Nyerere International Airport was recognised as Africa’s Leading Airport, Nyerere National Park as Africa’s Leading Scenic National Park, and Zanzibar as Africa’s Leading Festival and Event Destination, reflecting the diversity and depth of the country’s tourism offering.

Reflecting on the significance of the award, Mr Sajan added that it represented a collective achievement.

“This recognition is a testament not only to our operations, but also to our team’s unwavering dedication to the highest standards in safety, guest experience and environmental responsibility,” he said.

Every flight carries a duty to protect these landscapes and support the communities living alongside them,” he said.

Miracle Experience has built its reputation on licensed balloon flights that offer panoramic views of the Serengeti ecosystem, encompassing wildlife corridors, riverine forests and expansive open plains.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism has repeatedly emphasised that growth in tourism must be balanced with conservation and safety, particularly in high-traffic protected areas.