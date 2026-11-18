







Dar es Salaam. Recurring flight delays and cancellations are raising questions about airlines’ operational efficiency, fleet planning and passenger protection, with disruptions costing travellers money, affecting business commitments and undermining confidence in air transport.

For business travellers, missed connections and delayed arrivals can mean lost working hours, missed meetings, additional accommodation expenses and unexpected purchases, while airlines risk damaging their reputations.

Maria Mwipa (not her real name) experienced these challenges while travelling from Dar es Salaam to a European country via Nairobi, Kenya, with Kenya Airways after a delay to her departure from Tanzania caused her to miss a connecting flight.

She said the airline notified her of the delay shortly before departure and asked whether she would need assistance upon arrival in Nairobi.

“I confirmed that I would need assistance because I was arriving at night. However, when I got to Nairobi, I discovered that the connecting flight had already left,” she said.

The airline arranged accommodation and rebooked her on a flight the following day. However, she arrived at her destination in the afternoon instead of the scheduled morning, missing two days of training.

Her checked-in luggage was also missing. She waited almost two hours before being told it would be delivered to her hotel the following day.

“It did not arrive as promised, so I had to spend more money buying clothes and other essentials. Even getting a refund for the money I had spent was a challenge,” she said.

A member of the Tanzania Logistics and Transport Professionals Association (TALTA), Mr Alponce Mwingira, said inadequate fleet planning, particularly the failure to maintain standby aircraft, was among the factors contributing to flight disruptions.

He said airlines needed sufficient reserve aircraft to maintain scheduled services when other planes were withdrawn for mandatory maintenance.

“Do not look at standby aircraft as a loss. That is how the aviation industry operates,” he said, arguing that airlines should avoid scheduling their entire available fleet without keeping aircraft in reserve.

Mr Mwingira said airlines operating daily international services needed adequate aircraft capacity to ensure that routine maintenance did not automatically disrupt scheduled flights.

Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (TATO) chairman Wilbert Chambulo said flight disruptions should also be examined in the context of airlines’ commercial scheduling decisions and competition in the aviation market.

He said some airlines adjusted domestic schedules or cancelled flights when passenger numbers were low, forcing travellers to wait for subsequent services.

A passenger who requested anonymity recounted a similar experience towards the end of last year while travelling from Arusha to Dar es Salaam with Air Tanzania.

He said his flight, scheduled to depart from Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) at around 10pm, was repeatedly postponed until about 6am the following day.

Passengers were eventually informed that the delay had been caused by an operational problem involving an aircraft.

The flight departed after another aircraft, reportedly a Boeing 737 MAX arriving from Nairobi, was brought in to transport them.

He said communication from the airline was inadequate, leaving passengers dependent on public announcements without clear explanations from officials.

“There was no proper communication. You would hear an announcement, but no airline official would come forward to explain what was happening or apologise or tell passengers what was being done,” he said.

He added that passengers were left to manage the disruption themselves, with some sleeping on airport benches as they waited for updates.

When reached for comments, ATCL was not ready to comment.

Mr Chambulo said stronger competition would encourage airlines to improve service quality while giving passengers alternatives when flights were cancelled.

“Competition is very important in improving services. When airlines compete, the biggest beneficiary is the customer,” he said.

He questioned why passengers whose flights were cancelled could not easily obtain refunds and book alternative services with other airlines, arguing that limited choices weakened their bargaining power.

He also called for stronger passenger protection, including clear information on refunds, compensation, accommodation and assistance during disruptions.

“When a flight is cancelled at night, passengers should be taken to hotels at the airline’s expense and transported back to the airport when another flight is available,” he said.

Precision Air Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager Hilary Mremi attributed some disruptions to shortages of qualified pilots and delays in obtaining aircraft spare parts.

He said the shortage of pilots was a global challenge, with airlines competing for a limited pool of qualified professionals, many of whom were seeking opportunities in international markets.

“Pilots have become a challenge because the international market has opened up, and many are moving abroad. This is not just a Tanzanian problem; it is a global challenge,” he said.

Mr Mremi said difficulties in obtaining aircraft components, particularly from international suppliers, could also affect airlines’ operational plans.

He explained that aircraft maintenance had to follow strict schedules and safety requirements, making it impossible for airlines to postpone essential servicing simply to maintain flight schedules.

“Aircraft are maintained according to strict schedules. When the time comes for servicing, it must be done because safety is our priority. You cannot skip maintenance simply because you want to maintain the flight schedule,” he said.

He said strengthening local aviation training and improving access to spare parts would help address the challenges and improve operational reliability.

Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) Communications Manager Ally Changwila said the authority had received the inquiry and was consulting relevant stakeholders before issuing an official response.

He said the regulator needed to establish the facts, particularly because the concerns involved airlines and other industry players.

“Give us time to gather the required information,” he said, adding that the authority would provide feedback after completing consultations.

Mr Changwila said TCAA’s response would be based on the circumstances surrounding specific incidents and the actions taken by the parties involved.

A 2024 on-time performance review by aviation analytics company Cirium shows that flight delays and cancellations remain a challenge for the global aviation industry.