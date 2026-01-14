Moshi teen accused of assault hangs himself while in police custody

Moshi. A resident of Karikacha Street in Rau Ward, Kilimanjaro Region, Michael Lambau, 18, is alleged to have committed suicide by hanging while in custody at Moshi Central Police Station, where he was being held.

The Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander, Mr Simon Maigwa, confirmed the incident on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

Commander Maigwa said Lambau had been arrested earlier on the same day for assaulting and injuring his uncle, Mr Brian Felix, by beating him with the flat side of a machete.

“The Kilimanjaro Regional Police Force is conducting investigations into the suicide of an individual identified as Michael Lambau, 18, a resident of Karikacha Street in Rau Ward, Moshi Municipality, who was a remand prisoner at Moshi Central Police Station, where he was being held on charges of assault causing bodily harm,” said Commander Maigwa.

